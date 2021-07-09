An Amite City woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to witness tampering and bribery charges stemming from a year-long fraud scheme that hinged on an employee of the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office, the Eastern District of Louisiana's U.S. Attorney's Office said Friday.
Shawanda Dove, 51, pleaded guilty to one count each of using an interstate facility to carry out an unlawful activity and tampering with a witness, according to a press release. She faces maximum penalties of 25 years in jail, $500,000 in fines, and up to six years of supervised release.
Detailed in her guilty plea is a scheme that took place from January 2016 to January 2017 in which Sonja Dyson Evans, then a Criminal Records Division supervisor for the Sheriff's Office, would create fake bonds using the property of unaware third-parties as collateral and then forging their signatures.
Dove, who communicated with incarcerated people or their families to obtain payment for the fraudulent bonds, would then accept forged paperwork from Dyson Evans in exchange for money, according to court records.
Dove then took the forged paperwork to the inmate's family members, who used it to obtain the release of their family member, according to court records.
The money received was not documented within the criminal records division, according to court records, and Dyson Evans' and "other co-conspirators" received at least $31,000 in bribes.
Dyson Evans, a 15-year employee of the Sheriff's Office, pleaded guilty in March to a single count of using an interstate facility to carry out unlawful activity.
Dove's sentencing date is set for Oct. 6.