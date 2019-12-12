Timotheus Moore is just two steps away from becoming a national champion.
The 18-year-old Southern Lab High senior is a member of the school's inaugural esports team, which began competing in the High School Esports League at highschoolesportsleague.com on Sept. 30.
Esports are online video games, and Moore's game of choice is "NBA 2K20."
He beat out his regional opponents during the fall competition and will be competing nationally in the semifinals on Saturday for a chance to play in the finals on Monday.
"I'm not nervous," Moore said. "I've been getting ready by trying out different scenarios in games against my friends, so I'm ready."
If Moore advances to the finals and wins, he'll be awarded $1,000 in college scholarship money, which he plans to apply to his enrollment at Southern University next fall.
"He's a bright kid, and he is a part of the original group of kids that formed our esports team earlier in the fall," said team sponsor Christopher Turner, who teaches art at Southern Lab. "Esports are a lot like regular sports. Either a kid has it or doesn't, and Timotheus definitely has what it takes to play."
Southern Lab's High School Esports team started the season competition with some 2,100 teams nationwide, all vying for $30,000 in scholarships.
Local competitors included McKinley High, University High, Lee Magnet High, Woodlawn High, Denham Springs High and St. Amant High.
Teams use both the school's computer equipment and their own at home.
"Timotheus will be competing from home on Saturday," Turner said. "He'll start playing at 2 o'clock, and though we won't be there to watch, we're trying to figure out a way to live stream his games."
Moore will be playing against one competitor. Whoever wins two out of three games will be the esports finalist in "NBA 2K20."
Other games played in the league are "Counter-Strike: Global Offensive," "Overwatch," "Rocket League," "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate," "Rainbow Six Siege," "Fortnite," "Hearthstone," "Madden 20," "Minecraft" survival games and "Smite."
Teams compete within their time zone in tournaments organized through the league's website during regular play, which is divided into four seasons: Fall and spring with two short seasons in the summer and winter.
Teams are required to have a teacher sponsor, along with a fee of $37 for each student per season. Teams play for overall national titles in the fall and spring seasons with the two champions competing for $30,000 in scholarships at the end of the school year.
"We had three kids competing in the top 16, but Timotheus was the only player to make it to the playoffs," Turner said.
Moore said he began playing "NBA 2K20" about nine years ago.
"My friends and I played it together," he said. "It was just something fun."
"This was something they did that was fun, but now they can benefit from so much by being in this league," Turner said. "Studies have shown that they can also develop STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) skills. They can also learn about computer codes and game development. This will give them so many opportunities."