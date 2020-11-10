LUTCHER — The impending closure of the Shell Oil refinery in Convent, an industrial mainstay and top employer in St. James Parish, could mean as much as a $13.9 million budget hit to that parish's public schools over the next year and a half.

The new estimate of revenue losses from school officials on Tuesday is significantly higher than first estimates last week as officials have been able to project the losses for this fiscal year and the next and also account for $5.2 million in sales tax losses not part of early figures.

If the projections do hold true through the end of fiscal 2021-22, school finance officials said in a report that the system would be unable to maintain "current service levels" in the next full fiscal year beginning July 1 and cutting personnel costs would be "virtually impossible" to avoid.

The revenue loss in fiscal 2021-22 alone would total $12.1 million, the report says.

About $2 million of that total is for annual long-term debt payments that must be made, however, leaving a $10.1 million shortfall in operations that is expected to be the major focus of budget-trimming efforts.

The figure represents one-fifth of the school system's current budget. The school system has about 600 employees.

The stark warning was offered in a three-page summary school finance officials delivered to a parish School Board committee Tuesday in Lutcher to "set the table" for budget talks that would prepare for the closure of the 53-year-old refinery by the end of the year.

Shell's announcement on Thursday that it would be closing the Mississippi River refinery that employs 700 people directly and another 400 contractors was a hammer blow to local leaders and their constituents who have counted on the refinery's jobs, spinoff economic activity and direct tax impact for decades.

The impact on the school system that came into sharper focus Tuesday represents only one aspect of the broader ripples that the refinery's loss is expected to mean for St. James as other governments, businesses and families begin to adjust to the departure of an old standby.

Shell had been unsuccessful in trying to sell the refinery, which had a significant fire in August 2016 and, local officials said, hadn't been profitable in recent years.

Shell officials said Thursday the shutdown was part of a global strategy to invest in "integrated manufacturing sites that are also strategically positioned for the transition to a low-carbon future." The Convent facility is a standalone refinery unlike the petrochemical or integrated sites in Geismar and Norco.

Though the Shell statement didn't directly address whether slumping oil demand and prices during the novel coronavirus pandemic had a role in the shutdown, the virus has hurt the travel and transportation industries. Some of the refinery's products include jet fuel, gasoline and diesel.

Amid the school system's dire warnings Tuesday, Assessor Glenn Waguespack also offered a little silver lining.

He called the school revenue estimates a worst-case scenario because he believed the refinery would be sold, likely at a level well below its $1 billion value now on his tax rolls but still with some value that would generate some revenue.

At minimum, he added, even a closed refinery would retain some value in the 2021-22 fiscal year, in part, because of the lag in the calculation of inventory taxes on Shell petrochemical products likely still to be in storage early next year.

"So, it may lessen the blow just a little bit, but, you know, I think what you got is definitely the worst case scenario. And we're hoping it's the worst case scenario. Put it that way," Waguespack said.

The school finance report does propose looking at gaining cost efficiencies in non-instructional areas like maintenance, trying to quickly contain costs this fiscal year and evaluating costs per student at each school. School officials said the latter consideration could result in higher teacher-student classroom ratios.

But Jim Mitchell, the school system's chief financial officer, told board members that nearly 75% of the system's $60 million general fund budget remains in employee salary and benefits.

"And as sad as it may seem, it is very difficult to envision $10 million worth of cuts without impacting personnel," Mitchell said.

The school system did end the last fiscal year with nearly $5 million in the one-time, general fund surplus built up over past years, but that's only a fraction of the system's overall budget each year.

The school finance report also indirectly revealed how the refinery's purchases, service needs and other expenses cycle dollars through the parish economy.

A estimated $1.8 million school sales taxes are projected to be lost through end of the 2020-2021 fiscal year while another $3.4 million school sales taxes would be lost in the next fiscal year. That's in addition to the property and inventory tax losses.

The loss in local revenue could mean an upward adjustment in the state funding through the Minimum Foundation Program.

The state public school funding formula is designed to ensure parish districts have at least a baseline amount to finance their operations and account for differences in support from local taxes.

Superintendent Ed Cancienne Jr. said, however, that those adjustments wouldn't likely show up until fiscal 2022-23, the year after the major revenue losses arrive.