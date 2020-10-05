Ascension Parish officials have tapped funding from a federal grant to install scanners and other items throughout the parish to combat the novel coronavirus.
Ricky Compton, director of planning and facilities management, spearheaded the project along with other parish departments to set up the scanners at government buildings throughout the parish.
“They are placed where the public mostly interacts with us,” Compton said.
Parish President Clint Cointment recently demonstrated how the devices work. An automated voice, after the scanner reviewed his face, told him he had a normal temperature but that he also needed to put on a mask.
Parish government has had some coronavirus cases since the virus first appeared that have forced some employees and top parish officials to self-quarantine. Parish and other local officials also didn't initially embrace mask mandates — instead only strongly encouraging their use — until the state mandate took effect.
The scanners and other equipment, including hand sanitizer and dispensers and building foggers, were bought under an $80,050 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice under the CARES Act, one of Congress's attempts to fund the nation's response to the viral outbreak that has resulted in nearly 7.3 million cases and killed nearly 208,000 people since March. Some of the grant money remains for possible use on other coronavirus measures.
Through Friday, Ascension Parish had had more than 3,800 cases and 98 deaths since March. Both are trending downward since a mid-summer peak, state health data say.
Cointment credited former Parish President Tommy Martinez, an aide to U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., with notifying the parish about the grant opportunity.
Cointment noted in a promotional video the scanners don't just look "cool" but also work to keep employees who interact with the public safer. Employees don't have to come into close contact with persons who enter parish buildings and may be ill.
"It saves a person from being put in harm's way," he said.
The parish video about the temperature scanners can be seen at: https://youtu.be/IywcLXnV0Is.