The Diocese of Baton Rouge announced several temporary changes to the Mass because of concerns about the coronavirus.

Those changes, announced Tuesday night, include the following:

Those who receive communion "do so in their hands instead of on their tongues."

Taking communion from a communal cup, or chalice, "is temporarily suspended except for priests and deacons."

The sign of peace will be exchanged "without physical contact."

School leaders might temporarily close schools if coronavirus spreads in Louisiana While there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Louisiana, local schools leaders may consider temporarily closing schools if there …

"The information was sent to priests and deacons of the diocese and is in accord with what many other dioceses are doing around the country," the diocese said in a statement.

The statement doesn't specify how long the changes will last.

East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome addressed the public Tuesday morning to discuss how Louisiana health officials are preparing for the state's first potential case of coronavirus.

"We do expect cases here in Louisiana sooner or later," Broome said.

Broome says she's asked the Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness to coordinate with the recently formed Louisiana Coronavirus Task Force, local medical personnel, public safety officials and other stakeholders to follow developments related to coronavirus.

Testing for coronavirus slow to ramp up in Louisiana, here's why Louisiana officials have only confirmed testing one patient for the novel coronavirus that has begun spreading throughout the U.S., mainly bec…