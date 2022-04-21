No one on the Livingston Parish Council wanted to approve plans for the controversial Sweetwater subdivision — but they did anyway. They were told they had no choice.
The proposed development, to be located just outside Denham Springs city limits, has ignited heated debate from nearby residents in recent weeks. They fear the more than 450 lots will increase flooding, overcrowd their schools and clog their roads beyond recognition.
Yet, despite the council's reservations, all but two members approved the project last week. The state attorney general's office had suggested that rejecting the subdivision plan would get them slapped them with a lawsuit.
“Unfortunately, we can’t say no," said Councilman Tracy Girlinghouse.
Livingston Parish has long been a bastion of property owners resistant to zoning ordinances that they feel infringe upon their personal liberties. And developers have noticed, pitching sprawling subdivisions and apartment complexes to house the steady influx of new residents.
In the last decade alone, the parish grew by 11.1%, according to the 2020 census.
But some residents resent the transplants, fearing the rampant development is irrevocably changing their quiet communities and endangering their way of life. Their pleas to the council to prioritize the people who already live in the parish have led members to seriously consider tightening zoning restrictions — the first of which were passed just last year.
“What we’re sitting up here talking about with this zoning and the problems, it should have been done 20 years ago," said Councilman Jeff Ard during last week's meeting. "And a lot of the pushback comes from the people: 'We don’t want zoning. We don’t want you to tell us what we can and can’t do with our land' — until your neighbor decides to build something beside you."
“We’re not trying to do this as a power grab," he added. "We’re trying to protect our parish."
'It's a whole different world'
The council's ordinance committee has been discussing incremental changes to existing building regulations in recent months that they hope will get a handle on development. But so far it has not proposed and major new changes.
Most of their concerns return repeatedly to flood risk, a problem that has haunted residents since the catastrophic 2016 flood.
“Since '16 we’ve gotten a lot stricter on development law, on the ordinances," Girlinghouse said. "And they’re about to get even stricter."
Still, he noted, the process is "like going around and trying to patch holes in a boat with bubblegum.”
Although the council established 18 zoning categories last year — a significant first for the parish's unincorporated areas — those classifications have not yet been added to district maps — meaning they are unenforceable.
Girlinghouse has urged council members to "work on" nailing down those designations for their zoning maps. He says it would allow the council to clamp down on unwanted development.
"If we get that done, it’s a whole different world, and we’ll see some daylight,” he said.
Without such zoning laws in place, the council has been forced to approve any and all developments that fit their current laws. This revelation has been relatively recent for some council members.
Just last month, when the Sweetwater subdivision plans were introduced, council members argued over whether they could actually reject the proposed development if it met all their local ordinances — which it did.
Some residents accused members of ineptitude and inaction. The council ended up deferring a final decision until they received a legal opinion from the attorney general's office on their options.
But in last week's meeting, with the attorney general's letter in hand, most of the council members reversed course and approved the development plans. The letter explained the council had the discretion to vote against the property, but they would expose themselves to litigation based on case outcomes in other parts of the state.
Councilman R.C. "Bubba" Harris, originally one of the most adamant voices against the development, became emotional when casting his yay vote.
"Myself, personally, I don’t have a whole lot," he said. "But I don’t want to lose what I have.”
Residents frustrated
The process has left some residents disillusioned with their local government
Erin Sandefur, a Livingston Parish resident who has previously registered her concerns with the council, appeared disheartened as she addressed members at the latest meeting.
“I just can’t reconcile the water damage it will do to the surrounding neighbors," she said. “It harms all of us. We just can’t take the water anymore.”
Nevertheless, Deric Murphy, of Quality Engineering, said his team is committed to "designing to the 100-year storm" to protect residents. He spoke briefly at the meeting in an attempt to placate the various residents concerned about Sweetwater's impact.
“We know where the problem areas are — we’re sensitive to that for sure," he said. "We’ve left a lot of buffers around.”
Tension between residents and developers has been growing in the past few months as more developments have appeared before city leaders. A proposed apartment complex was recently voted down in Denham Springs city proper — which has zoning laws on the books — after a coordinated campaign from residents.
And discussion of a potential 700-plus lot subdivision on the outskirts of French Settlement that has made the rounds on social media brought others to the meeting to oppose plans that haven't even made it to council chambers yet.
Melanie Stuart, who said she would be impacted by the French Settlement subdivision, asked council members if there will be a time when they can reject properties if residents will be harmed.
"That’s like the whole point of a council — is so you can say no," Stuart said. "Like, there are some times where you just have to say no to some people. At some point, we’ve got to say no to these developments that just keep building up.”