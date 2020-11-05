GEISMAR — Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies have arrested a Gonzales father on a misdemeanor count in connection with an Oct. 1 accidental shooting that left his 6-year-old child dead.
Deputies also brought unrelated drug counts upon his arrest this week in connection with the shooting, deputies added Thursday.
Deputies said Arthur Robertson, 31, had left his 6- and 3-year-olds in the car with a pistol inside while he shopped at the Family Dollar Store in Geismar on Oct. 1.
The 3-year-old accidentally shot the 6-year-old sibling while in the car at the store parking lot off La. 74, deputies said in a statement Thursday.
The 6-year-old was taken by helicopter to a hospital but later died, deputies said.
Robertson was arrested Tuesday night on a misdemeanor count of improper supervision of a minor by parent in connection with the fatal shooting, deputies said.
Separately, he was also arrested on counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, illegal use of a controlled substance in presence of a juvenile and possession of marijuana, deputies said.
He remained Thursday in Ascension Parish Prison with bail of $3,500, online jail records say.