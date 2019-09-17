Looking north. Drone view of environmental damage Friday Jan. 4, 2019, at the Spanish Lake watershed in Iberville Parish, La. Dark green area at right is the original waste pit. A long running oil legacy suit against Shell Oil Company alleges severe salt/heavy metal contamination due to oil drilling in Spanish Lake from the 1940's to '90s. Neither party is disputing the fact of the contamination, just who is responsible and its extent. The plaintiffs also claim it is causing elevated salt levels in Bayou Manchac because the contamination has reached into the aquifer several hundred feet deep.