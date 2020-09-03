A home on Ingleside Drive in Baton Rouge sustained heavy damage after a clothes dryer in the laundry room caught fire late Wednesday night, officials said.
Justin Hill, spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Fire Department, says crews were called to the home around 10 p.m. in response to a dryer fire.
Hill says the residents told officials they were drying clothes and smelled smoke.
"[The residents] went to the laundry room to investigate and found flames," Hill said in a press release.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the laundry room, but the rest of the home sustained heavy water and smoke damage, Hill said. One vehicle was also damaged.
Three occupants were displaced, but no injuries were reported.
According to the U.S. Fire Administration, 2,900 dryer fires are reported each year. Failure to clean dryers is the leading cause of those fires.
