A man who was one of the last people seen with an Ascension Parish woman later found dead in a plastic container is wanted on obstruction of justice and other criminal counts, sheriff's deputies said Thursday.
For several days already, deputies had been saying they were looking for Sedrick Lamont Credit, 43, and Ashley Nicole Simoneaux in connection with the death of Crystal Scott.
Her body had been found in the container in the back of a pickup on Jan. 28 next to a home on Rue De La Bois Road north of Gonzales, deputies have said.
Sheriff's investigators described Credit and Simoneaux as "persons of interest" in their investigation into Scott's death, and, on Thursday, a judge approved a warrant for Credit's arrest.
Credit is also wanted on a count of unlawful disposal of remains and failure to seek assistance, deputies said, but he has not been accused directly in Scott's death.
The Ascension Parish coroner found no signs of trauma on Scott's body but some amounts of fentanyl.
The coroner could not say if the level of fentanyl was enough for Scott, 24, to have overdosed. Investigators are waiting on the completion of a toxicology report, which could take up to two months.
Sheriff's investigators have been interviewing other people last seen with Scott, including her ex-boyfriend and people at the home where Scott was found, deputies have said.
Investigators have said that Scott had no recent home address but was of "Ascension Parish." Past addresses include the Prairieville area north of La. 42.
Anyone with information that may help detectives locate Credit or Simoneaux should call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
Callers must contact Crime Stoppers immediately to receive a cash reward.