A record high could be coming to Baton Rouge and the surrounding region on Thursday, the first day of fall.
The National Weather Service predicts temperatures will reach 98 degrees in Baton Rouge, equal to the record for Sept. 22 set in 2005, said Hannah Lisney, a forecaster with the NWS’ Slidell office.
“It’s going to be hitting those high temperatures all week, but it’s going to be the worst on Thursday,” Lisney said.
The heat comes after a brief respite last week from a classically hot and humid southeast Louisiana summer.
A wave of dry air from the north swept through the area, dropping humidity and temperatures, Lisney said. But the summer heat is still weeks away from dissipating — temperatures are expected to be slightly above average for the next three or four weeks, Lisney said.
Even with the arrival of fall, the city-parish is encouraging residents to keep cool to prevent heat-related illness.
Susan Major, a 65-year-old retiree who lives downtown, was drinking water in the shade in front of the building she lives in while waiting for a bus Tuesday afternoon. Two years in remission from lung cancer, Major said avoiding the hottest part of the day is critical to her health.
“I constantly drink water,” Major said. “I can’t push myself too hard or I’ll pass out. I try to get my things done in the morning so I don’t have to go out.”
Baton Rouge’s forecasted high will only tie the record set in 2005, but LSU professor and Louisiana State Climatologist Barry Keim said he wouldn’t be surprised if some more records are broken in the area.
“Summer is not over,” Keim said. “It is not unusual for us to have a resurgence around this time of year.”
A pattern of oscillating temperatures is common at this time of the year as fronts of dry air move in from the north, but the days are still too long for a major cold front to truly push the region into fall any time soon, Keim said.
“Air from Canada still gets lots of sun,” Keim said. “We’ve got to get deeper into fall.”
It’s difficult to point the finger at global warming as the culprit for an unusually hot day, but “we know the climate is warming and within that larger pattern it does fit in,” Keim said.
Without extensive study, a single weather event can't be linked to climate change, but climate change is responsible for more frequent extreme events such as storms, heat waves and floods, Keim said.
The warmest seven years globally on record have all been since 2015, with 2016, 2019 and 2020 constituting the top three, according to a study from the World Meteorological Organization. Last year was the fifth hottest year on record, according to the study.
The warm weather could have implications for the remainder of hurricane season as water in the Gulf of Mexico remains well-above the needed temperature for a major hurricane to form, Keim said.
Data shows hurricane season is beginning earlier and ending later because of warmer ocean water, Keim said. A tropical depression is likely to form this week in the Caribbean, hurricane forecasters said Tuesday afternoon. Some long-range models, which are not reliable at forecasting landfall 7 to 10 days in the future, show the system entering the Gulf next week.
A Beat the Heat/Hurricane Preparedness event at the old Sam’s Club parking lot on Cortana Place will be hosted on Saturday by the city-parish and local legislators. Water, battery-powered fans and hurricane supplies will be handed out to the public.
“For any weather event, we want people to be prepared,” city-parish spokesman Mark Armstrong said. “Think about places you can be to cool down from the heat. We encourage people to visit their local library, there’s community buildings and public buildings where people can go to be safe.”