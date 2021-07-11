The branch of the Office of Motor Vehicles on Independence Boulevard will be closed on Monday and Tuesday due to COVID precautions, the agency said Sunday.
The office is scheduled to re-open on Wednesday. Those who had appointments for Monday or Tuesday need to reschedule online at expresslane.org. That site can used for many of the services OMV provides and lists other offices that are open.
The OMV did not say what caused the closure. But coronavirus cases have been rising recently as new, more infectious variants make their way to Louisiana, which still has much lower vaccination rates than the national average.