All flooded homeowners approved for the Restore Louisiana program will become eligible for full reimbursement of what they spent on repairs after the 2016 floods, pending approval from the federal government.
The Restore Louisiana Task Force voted Friday to increase the reimbursement for approved homeowners with higher incomes from 50 percent to 100 percent. Only those people who are low-to-moderate income and have people with elderly or disabled people in their households are eligible now for full reimbursement of repairs completed before they were accepted by the program.
Gov. John Bel Edwards said the change will “provide greater assistance to those currently participating in the homeowner assistance program.”
Office of Community Development Director Pat Forbes said it could help as many as 10,000 homeowners in phases three to six. The change would provide an additional $110 million to homeowners, Forbes said.
Forbes said there would still be money to cover a full "SBA loan fix" if Congress or the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development should allow it.
The state needs approval from HUD to allow the change. Forbes said he expects word from HUD within a week.
The program pays the full cost of future repairs for all approved homeowners.
The resolution will not change who is eligible for the program.