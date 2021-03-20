Alexis Griffin was shot and killed in a wooded area behind her apartment complex in November 2020. Her 4-year-old son witnessed his father shoot his mother as she ran, fearing for her life, police have said.
Criminal and family court records show a pattern of the suspect abusing intimate partners and threatening to kill them, according to an annual report by the office of District Attorney’s Hillar Moore that was released this week.
Griffin's death was the last of 19 total domestic violence-related homicides in East Baton Rouge Parish in 2020. That's the most on record. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and the Baton Rouge Police Department estimated that about 30 percent of all crime in the parish involved intimate partners and/or extended family.
The DA's report gives more details into the surge in domestic violence.
The deaths included 12 shootings, five stabbings, one blunt force trauma and one neglect, the DA’s report said.
In communities across the country, coronavirus fears have driven an increase in gun and tactical body armor sales, the DA’s report said. Research shows guns in the home of an abuser increase the chances of homicide by at least five times.
The victims ranged from of infants to 60 years old. Of this range, 82 percent of the victims were female, and 74 percent were African American, the report said.
Two of the perpetrators' deaths were determined to be justified, one abuser died by suicide, another abuser hung himself in parish prison after arrest and one abuser was killed by law enforcement.
Approximately 2,800 of BRPD’s cases involved misdemeanor domestic abuse battery, while around 1,300 of EBRSO’s cases involved misdemeanor domestic violence, including domestic abuse battery, stalking and violation of protective order, the annual report said.
What led to the killings? The report identifies forced sex, unemployment and, most notably, prior incidents of domestic abuse.
In March of 2020, when COVID-19 cases surged in the United States, stay-at-home orders were issued. Schools and businesses closed, while many people were furloughed and laid off.
While the closures were meant to protect people from the virus, they left intimate partner victims and child abuse victims trapped at home with their abusers, the report says.
Baton Rouge law enforcement expected an increase in demand for service; however, they experienced the opposite in the first few weeks of the shutdown, the DA’s report said. Law enforcement recognized the rates of domestic violence had not decreased, but the victims were unable to safely connect with protective services.
Moore's office has launched a Stop the Loss Initiative, which uses data to try and identify and intervene in patterns of abuse as early as possible. The initiative uses an analysis of the intimate partner violence in East Baton Rouge to evaluate and "tier" offenders based on the offense and offending patterns.