State Sen. Cleo Fields has called a community meeting 6 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the fire at the ExxonMobil complex off Scenic Highway last week and the results of a regulatory filing that is expected to estimate chemical releases from the incident.

A statement from Fields, D-Baton Rouge, says he will decide whether to introduce new legislation "necessary to ensure the safety of the state’s citizens" after holding the meeting and receiving other community input.

Fields has invited state agencies, such as the state Department of Environmental Quality's Hazardous Materials Division, to the meeting at Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, 6274 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge.

The fire was found about 11 p.m. Feb. 11 in what sources have told The Advocate and Reuters is the refinery's distillation unit. It took until shortly before 6 a.m. to extinguish.

ExxonMobil reported to an emergency Louisiana State Police hotline that flammable human carcinogens benzene and 1,3 butadiene and other flammable or toxic chemicals were part of the release. The reporting is required by law to help coordinate the emergency response.

Despite large plumes emanating from the raging blaze, though, air monitoring by ExxonMobil, Baton Rouge firefighters and state regulators did not detect harmful concentrations of any chemicals in the air inside, near or away from the plant, including in Port Allen across the Mississippi River. State officials speculated that the fire likely combusted many of the chemicals involved.

Fields said he decided to call a meeting after hearing from constituents concerned about the notification process and lack of clarity about the fire's cause and potential health impacts from the chemical releases. He plans to determine whether proposed legislation would be appropriate, including tightening requirements for when the public is notified about possible impacts and how facilities are monitoring emissions before and during a chemical release.

"In a perfect world, there would be no accidents," he said. "Of course we can't control that. What we can do is make sure the proper actions are being taken after an accident does occur."

Fields also noted ExxonMobil's long history in Louisiana. The company has been an integral part of Baton Rouge's local economy for the past several decades.

"Exxon is a major employer and a big corporate citizen in our state. But we all want responsible neighbors," he said. "We're working to make sure that all our residents are safe — because sick people can't work well and dead people can't work at all."

The Wednesday meeting will include discussion of required preliminary reports that could shed more light on the recent accident.

The State Police hotline reports represent the earliest estimates from company officials as they assess and fight to control an incident. Those reports' estimates can be subject to change in the days following as information is refined. The first report with those refinements is due to DEQ seven days after an incident and is often known as a "seven-day" report.

Even those reports, however, can be updated with DEQ in the weeks and months afterward as company officials try to establish a root cause for a given incident and determine whether it was preventable, a potential factor in any penalties from DEQ.

Other chemicals that ExxonMobil officials told State Police were released were unspecified "flammable vapor," crude oil and hydrogen sulfide.

That chemical, which is flammable and explosive, is responsible for the natural rotten egg smell in sewer lines at very low concentrations. In very high concentrations, at 1,000 or more times greater than what occurs with waste, people lose their ability to smell the gas and it will act as a fatal asphyxiant.

Company officials told State Police that flaring necessitated by the "unit upset" from the fire had resulted in releases of sulfur dioxide that exceeded 500 pounds.

Flaring is when a facility intentionally burns material for safety or environmental reasons.

The Baton Rouge refinery is the company's second largest in the U.S., behind only one at Baytown, Texas, and can handle 502,500 barrel-per-day.

The oil major is an important employer in the region. Its 2,100-acre complex north of the State Capitol includes not only a refinery but also chemical, polyolefins and resins plants.

Combined, Baton Rouge's ExxonMobil facilities had about 7,000 workers in 2018, including contractors. More than 3,000 worked in the refinery as an employee or contractor, according to the company.