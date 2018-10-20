WASHINGTON — There’s an all-out battle raging over control of Congress as the midterm elections loom, with Democrats — backed by record fundraising and grassroots anger at President Donald Trump — seeking to storm back to power.
Back home in Louisiana, though, things are a lot quieter.
If any of Louisiana’s incumbent congressmen — five Republicans and a lone Democrat — get knocked off in November, it’ll drop the collective jaws of pundits and rank among the biggest Louisiana political upsets in recent memory.
National Democratic groups have put more than 100 of the chamber’s 435 seats on a battleground list of competitive races and publicly targeted roughly 90 Republican-held seats in their effort to flip control of the House of Representatives.
None are in Louisiana.
Forecasters, national political reporters and pollsters are likewise ignoring the Bayou State. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report lists all six of Louisiana’s House seats as safe. So too do fellow election forecasting outfits like Inside Elections, FiveThirtyEight and the University of Virginia-based newsletter Sabato’s Crystal Ball.
“It does seem to conflict with what we hear nationally. There’s a lot of excitement about the midterms, there’s more competitive seats nationally than usual,” said Mike Henderson, the director of LSU’s Public Policy Research Lab. “So there’s that story nationally but we’re not experiencing any of that here.”
It would take “an act of God” to put any of Louisiana’s congressmen in danger of being unseated, said David Wasserman, who analyzes House races for the Cook Political Report. Wasserman gave a blunt “no” when asked if he could imagine a scenario where Democrats flipped a Republican-held Louisiana seat.
“The Democratic wave will not go to Louisiana this year,” said Leah Askarinam, a reporter and analyst with Inside Elections. “It might go to Texas, parts of Florida, it might even hit the Georgia governor’s race. I can’t think of any races in Louisiana that would tip.”
“Pretty safe” is how U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers, R-Ohio, summed up the standing of Republican incumbents in Louisiana.
Stivers, the chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, the campaign wing of the House GOP, said he doesn’t expect to spend a dime of his money on races in Louisiana this year “unless something drastic happens.”
“I don’t think we’re going to pick up any seats in Louisiana,” Stivers said, making a concession to the formidable position of U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-New Orleans, in an overwhelmingly Democratic district that Hillary Clinton carried by more than 50 percentage points, “but I don’t think we’re going to lose any either.”
The outcome of the November elections could have significant implications for Louisiana — and for House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, a Jefferson Parish Republican who’s eyeing a potential major promotion to majority leader or even speaker if his party can hold the chamber.
Scalise has crisscrossed the country to campaign for potentially embattled Republican members of Congress and posted record-breaking fundraising hauls.
Although Scalise faces challengers on the Nov. 6 ballot, including from several fired-up Democrats, he’s widely seen by strategists and pundits as a lock to coast to victory in his deep-red district. No opponent has come within 40 percentage points of Scalise in his four previous races.
Nationally, Democrats have put up a significant fundraising edge over Republicans, with upstart candidates bringing in millions of dollars even in seats considered long shots for Democrats.
That same dynamic hasn’t played out in Louisiana, where all six incumbents hold sizable fundraising leads over their competitors. The brief exception was in Louisiana’s 3rd Congressional District, where first-term Republican Rep. Clay Higgins of Port Barre briefly fell behind Republican rival Josh Guillory, a Lafayette attorney, in fundraising late last year. Higgins, though, has since passed Guillory by posting several six-figure quarterly hauls.
A review of federal campaign finance filings shows only relatively minor contributions from deep-pocketed political action committees and few of the major investments in advertisements and direct mailers outside groups have pumped into competitive House and Senate races.
The national parties have dispatched top talent to Louisiana for fundraisers — such as Vice President Mike Pence, who visited New Orleans in August — but have spent much of the collected cash elsewhere.
“Republicans and Democrats pretty much only come to Louisiana to pick up checks,” said Pearson Cross, a political science professor at the University of Louisiana in Lafayette.
The Trump factor
Republican members of Congress whose constituents voted for Clinton are among Democrats’ top targets this year. But those sorts of mismatches don’t exist in Louisiana, said LSU’s Henderson.
In 2016, all the incumbent congressmen “won by large margins and their same party won the presidential race in their district by a large margin,” Henderson said.
John Couvillon, a Louisiana-based pollster, said Trump’s approval ratings have remained high among voters in all five Republican congressional districts — and have remained dismally low in the state’s lone Democratic district, which includes much of the urban cores of New Orleans and Baton Rouge.
The GOP-held seats Democrats are threatening this year are largely in affluent suburbs where once-reliable Republican voters turned against Trump in 2016. There, election analysts said, the president’s unpopularity appears to be pushing highly educated moderate Republicans away from the party.
“The most telling indicator of whether a district will be competitive is Trump’s performance in the district in 2016 and there weren’t any districts in Louisiana that were remotely close,” said Wasserman with the Cook Political Report. “Louisiana’s particularly extreme but we can observe similar phenomena in Alabama and Mississippi.”
Rural areas — which make up the majority of most Louisiana congressional districts — have tilted increasingly toward Republicans in recent years. In rural Louisiana, Trump’s approval ratings among generally conservative white voters remain high.
In Louisiana, rural white voters tend to be far more conservative — and have become increasingly reliably Republican in recent years — and outnumber a sizable minority of mostly black Democratic voters.
Redistricting safe seats
Louisiana midterms haven’t always been so sleepy. But the current lines dividing the state into six congressional districts give Republicans and Democrats overwhelming control of their seats, analysts said.
Several said only a remarkably flawed candidate could potentially swing partisan voters to knock off the dominant party in one of Louisiana’s heavily partisan congressional districts, pointing to Alabama, where Roy Moore, a twice-impeached former Alabama Supreme Court justice who lost a deep-red Senate seat to Democrat Doug Jones in 2017 while facing numerous allegations of sexual misconduct.
The stench of corruption in 2008 from U.S. Rep. Bill Jefferson, a New Orleans Democrat then under federal indictment and later convicted, led voters in his heavily Democratic majority black congressional seat to narrowly pick a Republican — Joseph Cao — instead.
Cao lasted only one term. Richmond, the current incumbent, beat him by more than 30 points in 2010.
But none of the six incumbents this year have faced any comparable scandals or allegations. And even if they did, it’s possible that partisan voters could cast out the crooks by voting for another candidate from the same party on Louisiana’s wide-open “jungle primary” ballot, said Cross, the Lafayette political scientist.
The lines didn’t necessarily have to be drawn that way, Henderson said. Democrats have consistently carried about 40 percent of the vote in statewide races over the past decade but the party holds only one in six — or 17 percent — of the state’s congressional seats.
Those Democratic voters — mostly black — are heavily concentrated in Richmond’s district, which includes most of New Orleans and then stretches up the Mississippi River to include much of north Baton Rouge.
The current lines were locked in under former GOP Gov. Bobby Jindal and a majority Republican state Legislature during the once-a-decade redistricting process in 2010.
Among the changes? Black Democratic voters in Baton Rouge who’d cast ballots in an increasingly competitive Republican-held 6th Congressional District around Baton Rouge — then represented by Bill Cassidy and now held by Garret Graves — were shifted into Richmond’s district to make up for post-Katrina population losses in New Orleans.
The state will redraw its congressional districts again after the 2020 Census. A competitive set of state legislative races in 2019 — along with Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ re-election bid — means voters next year will decide how much power each political party will hold.
For Louisiana Democrats hoping to flip a U.S. House seat and the Republicans playing defense, it might well be 2019 — not the 2018 midterms — that matter the most.
“I think that’s actually the most important Louisiana election on the horizon,” said Askarinam.