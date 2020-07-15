Louisiana residents have two extra days to file their state taxes, and eligible residents can try again to apply for a $250 front-line worker rebate after the Dept. of Revenue's website had a "connectivity problem" earlier in the day that has been fixed.
The LDR noted website issues began around 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday was previously the deadline to file state taxes. It was also the first day for applications for the hazard pay program.
More than 14,000 front-line worker hazard pay applications had been accepted before the problems occurred. The one-time stipend was approved by the Louisiana Legislature last month and signed into law Monday by Gov. John Bel Edwards. The checks will be sent in 14-21 days after the application is approved by the LDR.
Workers from bus drivers to garbage collectors to grocery store clerks – people who stayed on the job during coronavirus pandemic while the rest of the state stayed home – can apply at https://frontlineworkers.la.gov/.
Income taxes were originally due in April and May but were postponed because of coronavirus.
The LDR said alcohol beverage, withholding and motor fuels importer taxes are still due Wednesday.