Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK -- Tubers stop on a sandbar before the pick up point for Tiki Tubing, Sunday, June 22, 2014. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating drownings on the Amite River where two men drowned while tubing with a large group out of Tiki Tubing, Sunday, June 22, 2014.

One person drowned Saturday while swimming in the Amite River, Livingston Parish fire officials reported.

James Wascom, fire chief for Livingston Parish District 4, said the incident happened around 11 a.m. Saturday roughly 300 yards from the drop-off point near Tiki Tubing’s Denham Springs headquarters.

“I don’t know exactly what happened, but my information is that the subect drowned,” Wascom said. “The paramedics got to him and performed CPR at about noon, and then they got the coroner.”

Lori Steele, spokeswoman for the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, said the victim’s age and name was not available as of Saturday afternoon.

Saturday's drowning is the second at the site in less than two months in what appears to be a particularly dangerous summer for the river.

In June, Keith Hilliard, father of LSU pitcher Ma'Khail Hilliard, drowned while Tiki Tubing. 

Three weeks later, rescue crews were once again called to the site after more than 15 tubers were caught in dangerously high waters. 

Even with 1 tuber dead and 15 more rescued, Livingston officials say their hands are tied

Livingston Parish District 5 Fire Chief Joe Koczrowski told The Advocate earlier this month that tubers should proceed with caution when participating in recreational activities on the Amite. 

"The river is angry," Koczrowski said. "I wouldn't want none of my family in that river. Hell, I don't like getting in it in a boat to run rescues."

