Some roadways in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas are holding water after heavy storms passed through the region late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Motorists are advised to use caution while navigating vehicles. Never attempt to drive through high water.
High water has been reported on the following streets/intersections:
-South Sherwood Forest at Lake Sherwood Avenue
-Nicholson Drive at McClung Street
-Pride-Baywood Road and Carson Road (Pride, La)
