A staff member no longer works at the BREC Farr Park Equestrian Center after allegations of inappropriate behavior with a teenager.
BREC staff learned that, on Jan. 31, an employee at the facility "exchanged inappropriate communications" with a teenager who was taking lessons there, according to BREC spokesperson Cheryl Michelet. Michelet said she could not legally say whether the employee, who was not identified, was fired.
Michelet said there was an immediate investigation "and the matter was dealt with," resulting in the employee's departure from the agency.
Before someone is hired at BREC or becomes a volunteer, they undergo a mandatory background check and drug screen, according to BREC Superintendent Corey K. Wilson.
After they are hired, employees go through an orientation process that includes protocols about child supervision. Such trainings are renewed during their time at the agency.
“We take seriously the responsibility of ensuring that anyone who visits a BREC park, especially a child, is in a safe environment," Wilson said. "These actions are reprehensible and will not be tolerated at any BREC location.”