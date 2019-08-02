New houses under construction in the Lakeside Terrace neighborhood along Bill Morgan Road south of La. 42 in the Galvez area of Ascension Parish sit high Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, on a mound of dirt to keep them out of flood risk. Across the road, older homes and sheds, not pictured, are on existing land at a lower elevation closer to the road height. Some parish residents and officials are questioning the practice of using that much dirt fill to raise homes.