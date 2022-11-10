Evelyn Braud was walking on the grounds between the buildings of River Parishes Community College Thursday morning to see how preparations for the fall festival were going when she heard a boom and looked up.
Braud saw a single-engine plane going down fast as it appeared to nosedive for the L-shaped pond the forms part of the perimeter of the Gonzales college campus.
“I think what I heard was the engine make the boom. It sounded like a gunshot,” said Braud, a 20-year-old drafting student from Zachary.
Gonzales Police and federal authorities said the Cirrus SR22T suffered apparent engine trouble and went down shortly before 9:40 a.m. Thursday.
Ami Clouatre, spokeswoman for Gonzales police, said the plane was trying to land at the nearby Louisiana Regional Airport, which is just south of the community college campus off Interstate 10.
Only the pilot was on the plane, Federal Aviation Administration officials said.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash, said Steve Kulm, FAA spokesman.
This is hardly the first time a plane headed for the local general aviation airport outside Gonzales has wound up landing in city after engine trouble. In 2015, a single-engine Cessna landed in an open field between the former St. Elizabeth Hospital and a local hotel off La. 30. That pilot, who was based out of Louisiana Regional Airport, had minor injuries.
Once Braud realized what was happening with the plane, she said she ran from school grounds on campus with several other people to the pond.
At the pond, Braud said she saw the pilot walking away from the plane’s cabin on one of the wings to dry land.
Others were disturbed by the boom and falling plane.
A’mia Brown, 16, of Donaldsonville, who was working at one of the vendor tables at the college festival, said she heard the boom and saw plane too but then ran inside the college.
“I wasn’t trying to stand around for what happened next,” Brown said.
Braud and other witnesses reported seeing a parachute deploy.
While there was some talk that the pilot had escaped by parachute, city police said that wasn’t true. The parachute was tied to the plane’s operation and could been seen in police photographs on the ground near the pond later.
About an hour and half after the crash, workers had already arrived with a large mobile Deep South crane to lift the plane out of the pond as the fall festival went on next door.
Workers could be seen preparing the crane and then hooking up harnesses to the propeller-driven plane’s tail and engine block area.
Once the crane went to work, the craft was slowly lifted from the pond as water drained from the bottom and was placed in the parking lot of the Alliance Safety Council building. It is on the opposite side of the pond from the college.
An official at the Safety Council declined to comment about the crash.
FAA records list the owner of the plane as a man and woman from Idaho. Messages left for him and her Thursday afternoon weren’t immediately returned.