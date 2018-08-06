A judge threw out a lawsuit Monday that was one lingering remnant of an ongoing feud between a family and the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging, but the fight between the two isn't over yet.

District Court Judge Wilson Fields threw out the lawsuit that Jacquelyn Antoine filed early this year against the Council on Aging, its chief executive officer and a host of other governmental entities and employees. The suit alleged each was responsible for a line in the will prepared for Antoine's mother that allowed the Council on Aging CEO to collect hefty fees for overseeing her mother’s estate.

Antoine’s mother, Helen Plummer, was a client at the Council on Aging and wrote the will in 2016 through Southern University’s Elder Law clinic. The clinic director at the time was a Council on Aging board member.

Shortly after Plummer’s death in 2017, her family alleged that the elderly woman had been duped by Council on Aging executives and that they had never heard of Council on Aging CEO Tasha Clark-Amar until she called to tell the family she was named the executor of Plummer’s estate.

Under intense media coverage, Clark-Amar resigned from her role in the will but maintained that she had a close personal friendship with Plummer. Dorothy Jackson, the attorney who wrote Plummer’s will, also stepped away from the estate and was fired from her role at Southern University in the fallout from the controversy.

Antoine’s lawsuit blamed Clark-Amar, Jackson and all of those who were supposed to supervise them for her mother’s will being problematic. The suit also named the Council on Aging, the Metro Council, the Governor’s Office on Elderly Affairs and Southern University as defendants.

On Monday, Fields accepted requests from each defendant to dismiss the suit against them.

“Suffice it to say, the Baton Rouge political establishment protected the Baton Rouge political establishment,” said Robert Garrity, who is Antoine’s attorney. Garrity has repeatedly accused local judges and other elected officials of helping Clark-Amar and Jackson to get away with their actions.

He said he will discuss the possibility of an appeal with Antoine, but added, “I have zero confidence in the judicial system, when politics is involved, especially at this level.”

Garrity and Jackson’s attorney, Joel Porter, are likely to square off again soon. Porter filed a counterclaim on behalf of Jackson that accused Plummer’s family of defamation. In the counterclaim, Porter highlighted sections of the lawsuit against the Council on Aging that Garrity wrote and described the phrasing as defamatory.

Porter said Monday that the defamation lawsuit will live on, despite the dismissal of the original suit.

”The lie they told is unraveling,” Porter said. “Now the world knows there was never a cause of action against Dorothy Jackson or Tasha Clark-Amar.”

Porter referenced the money that Antoine is receiving through a settlement from Plummer’s estate. He said he’s “coming for it.”

“They cost my client her job,” Porter said. “And somebody’s going to pay for that.”

Clark-Amar filed her own, separate defamation claim against Plummer’s family as well. That lawsuit is also still pending.