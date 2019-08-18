Former Gov. Kathleen Blanco, who died Sunday, will be honored with several events in Baton Rouge on Thursday, and there will be a funeral Mass on Saturday with a private burial.

There will be a public visitation in Lafayette on Friday. Details will be released on Monday.

There will be a inner-faith service for her at St. Joseph’s Cathedral in downtown Baton Rouge beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Her body will be brought to the Capitol around 12:30 p.m. where it will lie in state in front of the closed Senate doors in the Rotunda. Senate President John Alario and Speaker Taylor Barras had to approve this request.

“There was never any hesitation for either one of us,” Alario said Sunday.

Following the service, Blanco will be brought up the Capitol’s front steps, which will be lined with former staff, visiting dignitaries, former and current cabinet members and her family.

An honor guard consisting of her former protective detail in State Police and the National Guard will carry her casket up the steps, where she will be received by Alario, Barras, Blanco’s husband, Raymond, her mother and former governors, state Senate presidents, House speakers and House members.

There will be a 21-gun salute and the playing of taps before her body is moved into the Capitol.

Inside, those who knew and worked with her will pay their respects.

The general public will be able to pay their respects by entering the Capitol from the breezeway entrances on the ground floor, then be directed to the House stairwell to walk up to the Rotunda. Any handicapped/disabled/elderly will be able to use the main elevators.

The general public will be moved toward the House double doors to registration books on the Sergeant at Arms tables to sign if they wish, and there will be a video screen and projector displaying images in the House Rotunda front corner.

After members of the general public pay their respects, they will be directed back to the ground floor and out the building.

