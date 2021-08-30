Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome says city-parish crews have deployed to clear roadways and debris while thousands are still without power, but mostly the city-parish was spared from the "horrific impact" of Hurricane Ida.
"It is a good morning. We're very grateful and thankful," she said during a livestream posted on her official Facebook page Monday morning. "What we experienced was a serious wind event overnight and a lot of down trees and power lines."'
Broome said 40 city-parish crews will spend the next 72 hours clearing trees and debris. But she urged residents to stay home as the parishwide curfew she implemented Sunday night lifted this morning.
Early assessments show there are 74 closed roads, 57 downed trees, and 12 downed power lines throughout the city-parish, city-officials said.
Overnight, the mayor said first responders in the parish helped 10 people after trees fell on their homes.
She reported no deaths or serious injuries in her early morning briefing.
As of Monday morning, Entergy reported more than 100,000 customers were without power in the parish. And another 30,000 DEMCO customers were without lights, Broome said.
Most of the city-parish search and rescue teams have been deployed to surrounding parishes where damage was worse, Broome said.