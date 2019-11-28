Every year, hundreds of people show up for the free Thanksgiving Day meals hosted by the Society of St. Vincent de Paul at its dining room off Florida Street and the Raising Cane's River Center downtown.
Most arrive looking forward to simply sitting down with some of their fellow Baton Rougeans and enjoying a hot lunch of turkey and all the trimmings. But on Thursday, St. Vincent de Paul staffers and those from various partner organizations were watching closely for those who may have come in search of something more — help with finding a place to stay, a job, medical treatment or perhaps just their next meal.
This year marked the first time St. Vincent de Paul formally included a homeless outreach effort in the Thanksgiving lunches — a move spurred by the growing number of people calling Baton Rouge's streets home, said Michael Acaldo, president and CEO of the organization, which serves the needy. The local increase in homelessness mirrors a national pattern, he said.
Although the majority of those partaking of the roughly 1,200 free meals Thursday were not homeless, many are on tight budgets and may struggle to afford basics like food, Acaldo said.
"If somebody’s food insecure ... they are at a much higher risk of becoming homeless because of the lack of financial supports in their life," he said. "Just one car repair or some other type of expense ... could create a situation where they couldn’t keep up with their rent or their utility bill and they end up becoming evicted.”
He said foot traffic at his organization has been trending upward for the past few years, with the dining room on track to serve about 270,000 meals in 2019. It has been increasingly challenging to ensure clients are aware of what services are available to them — especially among those who suffer from mental health issues and drug addictions.
"That has become something that we’ve seen more of in recent years," Acaldo said. "That has created a reluctance sometimes to seek that assistance.”
But Baton Rouge has a broad array of resources available to the homeless and others in need — from emergency shelters to groups that teach life skills to food banks, said Krysta Heathcock, a housing coordinator at the Empower 225 nonprofit.
"If there's something that they need," she said, "somebody in Baton Rouge has it."
Heathcock was among personnel from various charitable organizations on hand at both meal locations Thursday. Demand for assistance tends to go up around the holidays, she said, so she welcomed the opportunity to provide information about ways she and her colleagues can help.
She works with military veterans, single and teenage mothers, victims of human trafficking, people with disabilities and those from all sorts of other walks of life. They often just need someone to talk to and point them in the right direction.
"Anyone who's homeless is going to have a touch of trauma or some kind of PTSD because of all the things that they have to deal with," Heathcock said. "Every time I meet with somebody, it seems like they have a story about how somebody hit them in the head with a board on the street and they had to get stitches. ... Baton Rouge is dangerous, and being homeless makes it more so. A lot of these people are just scared, and they don't know what's out there."
D'Nez Bob, a St. Vincent de Paul case manager who helps people find housing, circulated through the crowd at the River Center with a clipboard and stack of forms that people could fill out if they needed to stay in St. Vincent de Paul's shelter or wanted to be put in touch with groups providing other forms of assistance.
Regardless of their background, people who come to the Thanksgiving meals tend to appreciate the chance to share in others' company and celebrate the holiday together, Bob said.
"They want to feel like they're family," she said. "They want to feel loved."
That caring atmosphere is made possible by the many volunteers who turn out to dish up the food, direct people to empty seats at tables and often end up engaged in friendly conversation with diners, Acaldo said.
"Between St. Vincent de Paul and the River Center, we’re going to have over 500 volunteers that have given up their day to come and serve people who are very vulnerable, people who are experiencing homelessness ... and people that are just barely getting by on their job income," he said. "It’s just a remarkable thing to see so many people come out. The most important thing any community does is keep hope alive for those who may be experiencing difficult circumstances, and I think that’s what’s so great about Baton Rouge.”