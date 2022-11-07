Amid outrage over the recent fentanyl deaths of two Baton Rouge children despite warnings to child welfare workers, Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Marketa Garner Walters said Monday that her office has investigated 13% more child fatalities this year over last year.
Walters said the state has opened investigations on 61 reports of child fatalities this year that may stem from abuse or neglect. The most recent fatality was 20-month-old Jahrei Paul, who died on Halloween from acute fentanyl toxicity, according to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office.
“I have been doing this for a very long time,” Walters said at a Monday news conference. “I have never seen this number of fatalities in a single year.”
Paul’s death came 10 days after a tipster warned DCFS that his mother and grandmother were using drugs, according to case files provided to The Advocate | The Times-Picayune. DCFS has said the child's mother was incarcerated in Texas at the time of his death, and that state officials had received no prior abuse or neglect complaints about Paul's father.
A DCFS case log shows that the complaint about Paul’s family was assigned the second-highest priority level within the agency, which means a worker should have contacted the family within 48 hours of receiving the complaint. But it took DCFS four days to note that it opened an investigation, the log shows.
Walters said that’s because the worker who received the case resigned and told her manager — who was out on sick leave — that she hadn't contacted Paul’s family before she left.
Walters said Monday that she would not discuss whether DCFS was taking any personnel actions against the employees who were supposed to handle Paul’s case.
Though Paul’s death has set off calls for Walters’ resignation from legislators and a civil rights lawyer, she said Monday that she has no plans to resign. She said that she serves at the pleasure of Gov. John Bel Edwards, and that she will continue to serve as long as he supports her.
Edwards has not publicly commented on Paul’s death, and a spokesperson for him did not return messages Friday or Monday.
Walters declined to share more details Monday about the baby’s death, saying the case is still under investigation. But she pointed to DCFS’ chronic workforce shortages, saying the agency continues to experience a staffing crisis with 411 vacancies across the board and 173 in child welfare.
Meanwhile, DCFS caseloads are skyrocketing, she said, especially in Baton Rouge. DCFS investigated 32% more cases over the last six months than in the same time period last year, and the number of children entering foster care in Baton Rouge is 66% higher than 2020.
In October, DCFS averaged one child per day being removed from their home and placed into foster care.
This is a developing story; check back later for more.