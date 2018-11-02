GONZALES — Both Gonzales lawyers vying to replace Judge Marilyn Lambert, the four-term fixture of Ascension Parish Court, have ideas for change, if elected Tuesday.
Erin Wiley Lanoux, 40, the Gonzales city attorney, wants to review the court’s probation system. Kim Landry, 50, a general practice lawyer based in Gonzales since the early 2000s, wants to expand the court’s role in Ascension’s juvenile cases.
The special jurisdiction judgeship handles small civil claims, traffic matters, some driving while intoxicated charges and other cases, including some domestic violence charges.
Beyond the platforms, though, the largely low-profile race has had one major figure lingering in the backdrop: Ascension Parish Sheriff Jeff Wiley, who is Lanoux's dad.
The sheriff has been one of most significant political figures in Ascension since he took office in the mid-1990s and is generally well-regarded. The final tally Tuesday could, in some ways, be a measure of how voters value an unavoidable connection between father and daughter.
As of Thursday, 9,810 people had voted early in Ascension, or about 12.6 percent of the registered voters. In addition to the race for judge, the Ascension Parish ballot includes some school board races, local tax measures, propositions and a handful of state and federal races.
Wiley, who has appeared on the stump with his daughter, has said he would step down if Lanoux were elected, giving up the final 1½ years of his sixth term to ensure he and his daughter did not serve simultaneously. The newly elected judge would not take office until January.
Lanoux embraced her father’s backing and her local roots but also said she is known in her own right as a lawyer with a “work horse” ethic who listens and is her own person running her own campaign.
“He’s supporting me,” Lanoux said, “and he’s letting people know he supporting me.”
Like Lanoux, Landry said she felt a call to serve after Lambert quietly said a few years ago she would retire from the small claims and misdemeanor court.
Based on her years representing defendants in court, Landry said she wants to expand the value of small claims cases from $20,000 to $40,000.
She also wants to add days to the court’s calendar and then consolidate before Parish Court all of Ascension’s 600 to 800 juvenile cases per year, including those now split among the judges in state district court.
"That’s where my heart is. I would like to see that the juveniles get dealt with on a more-frequent basis," she said.
Landry, who said she has represented many juvenile defendants, noted that many are seen once a month while spread among the various judges in district court.
“If we have someone who is more focused on handling those cases, maybe we can do a little better intervention and get them the services they need,” Landry said.
Lanoux, a partner at Percy, Lanoux & Mumphrey, wants to improve the court's singular probation system.
“This court is fairly limited into what you can do in terms of incarceration for misdemeanors," she said. The maximum jail time is six months and the maximum fine is $1,000.
“So, what I want to do is look into creative and proven ways to try to change behavior of offenders in the beginning in a way that also benefits our parish,” she added.
She added she also wants to look at expanded services for domestic violence cases.
Though both candidates said this week they believed the race would be a close one, Lanoux has come into the final weeks of the campaign with a more than 5-to-1 fundraising edge and 15-to-1 campaign spending advantage. Lanoux has received support from an array of law firms, current and former elected officials and sitting sheriffs, reports say.
As the Election Day has drawn near, Landry has tried to call into question the father-daughter connection and that she has an experience advantage on Lanoux after years of representing defendants in Parish Court.
In the past week, Ascension Parish voters received mailers depicting a woman and a pair of male hands holding a crown over her head. “Ascension Parish Judge Is Not a Coronation,” the headline read.
Lanoux, whose experience has primarily been representing public agencies and with civil clients, said she has experience with misdemeanor criminal defendants in other parishes, though not Ascension.
Landry has also recently questioned whether conflicts of interest might still exist even if the sheriff steps down. In a recent interview, Landry said Lanoux would have to recuse herself from all Sheriff’s Office cases that appeared in Parish Court and resulted from arrests or summons while Wiley was still sheriff.
Landry, who said the issue raises an appearance problem, added Lanoux could have the same issues because of her representation of the city of Gonzales and its Police Department.
Retired parish and district court Judge Pegram Mire Jr. and District Attorney Ricky Babin have challenged Landry’s reading of the law in brief letters as inaccurate, as has Lanoux.
Dane Ciolino, a legal ethics professor at Loyola University in New Orleans, said the only instance where a conflict might be raised for Lanoux as judge is if the sheriff himself was directly involved in a case.
“If he had made any arrests and he was going to be a witness in front of her, she would clearly have to recuse herself from that, but other than that, I don’t see it. She wouldn’t generally have to recuse herself from all matters involving a sheriff’s deputy,” Ciolino said.
He added that Lanoux herself would only have conflicts with the Gonzales Police Department, which brings matters to Parish Court, if she were personally involved in the case.
Lanoux said she would step down from her firm if elected and surrender her clients. Landry has committed to the same.
Lanoux said voters will see through Landry’s claims about her and her dad.
“He’s built a successful Sheriff’s Office,” Lanoux said. “That’s what people know him for, so why is it bad thing that I’m related to the sheriff, who has been very successful?”