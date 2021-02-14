As Louisiana cities prepare for potentially icy conditions, city and government officials are announcing closures for Monday ahead of expected severe weather.

Here's a list of what's closing Monday:

Statewide

Louisiana state offices

State offices will be closed statewide Monday, February 15, as a winter storm passes through the area, according to a release from the governor's office.

All agency heads are responsible for determining those essential personnel who should remain on duty, report for duty or those who should report to alternate work sites as necessary. Officials continue to monitor conditions throughout the state, and this announcement may be updated.

This office closure applies to all nonessential employees, including those authorized to work from home due to COVID-19.

Baton Rouge area

Bridge & road closures

(East Baton Rouge Parish) DOTD currently anticipates closing all of I-110 starting at midnight and will remain closed until further notice. This closure is necessary due to freezing temperatures. Changes in weather conditions may require this closure before midnight.

The East Baton Rouge City-Parish Department of Transportation & Drainage, Traffic Engineering Division announced today that the Central Thruway from Greenwell Springs to Choctaw will be closed beginning Sunday, February 14 a 7 p.m. until further notice due to the inclement weather.

LSU

LSU announced it will be closed on Monday, Feb. 15, because of the severe weather.

Classes and activities, whether in-person or vitual, scheduled for Monday have been cancelled. The LSU Vet School and the LSU Law Center, however, will host classes virtually on Monday.

The closure also includes the LSU Early Childhood Education Laboratory Preschool.

+2 Winter storm warning issued for metro Baton Rouge: Significant ice storm approaching A potentially dangerous ice storm has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a winter storm warning weather advisory for metro Baton Rouge.

The university normally closes for Lundi Gras, the Monday before Mardi Gras. But this year with the pandemic schedule, it was marked as a school day. However, the weather ended up forcing its cancellation.

LSU will also be closed on Tuesday for the Mardi Gras holiday.

Campus bus service will be suspended on Monday while residence halls, on-campus apartments and dining halls will remain open.

Non-essential employees should not report to campus on Monday.

Garbage Service Suspended

Republic Services has suspended garbage and recyclable collections for Monday Feb. 15 in the City of Baton Rouge, East Baton Rouge Parish, and the City of Central. Tuesday collections are still being determined.

Services will resume on the next regularly scheduled day.

Waste Management is also suspending its garbage and trash collection services for Baton Rouge metro area and surrounding parishes on Monday. Waste Management will resume collection services when road conditions are deemed safe to travel.

City-Parish Buildings

City-Parish buildings will be closed Monday. Buildings were already scheduled to be closed Tuesday for the Mardi Gras holiday.

BREC Facilities

BREC will close all facilities Monday because of the Winter Storm Warning and Hard Freeze Watch. BREC plans to reopen them Wednesday unless otherwise informed by emergency officials.

Employees who are responsible for the care and feeding of animals, protection of property and other duties will continue their work as necessary.

East Baton Rouge Council on Aging

The East Baton Rouge Council on Aging announced it will be closed Monday due to extreme weather temperatures. The agency advises all seniors to stay off the roads and stay tuned to local news for any news alerts or changes regarding site-re-openings. The agency said it has already provided essential meals to Meal on Wheels clients in anticipation of the Mardi Gras holiday.

Louisiana Women's Healthcare

Due to anticipated weather conditions, Louisiana Women’s Healthcare will be closed Monday and Tuesday, and reopen Wednesday at 8 a.m.

Ochsner Baton Rouge

Ochsner clinic appointments, outpatient diagnostics and elective surgical procedures in the Capital Area scheduled for Monday, February 15 will be postponed.

The free COVID-19 community testing scheduled for BREC Jefferson Hwy Park on Monday has also been cancelled.

While Ochsner Urgent Care locations will be closed on Monday, access to urgent care is available 24/7 online with Ochsner Anywhere Care virtual visits. Go to www.ochsneranywherecare.com to get started.

City of Baker

Baker Utilities

Baker Utilities drive through will not be open for regular operations. Due to hazardous street conditions, Baker Utilities urges residents to use its online payment option or call for service.

Baker City Hall & Municipal Buildings

Baker City Hall & Municipal Buildings remain closed to the public due to COVID19 however, it remains open for regular operations until 5:30 PM and is accessible by phone and email. Please call 225-778-0300 to speak with employees remotely.