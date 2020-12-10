The Baton Rouge African American History Museum is relocating and expanding.
The move comes more than one year after its beloved founder, community activist Sadie Roberts-Joseph, was tragically killed in July 2019.
The city-parish is entering into a cooperative endeavor agreement with the museum that will allow the site to relocate from its current location and move into a city-parish building sometime next year.
The agreement was unanimously approved by the Metro Council Wednesday night.
"We've been in ongoing discussions with the family (and) the city wanted to do something in her honor," said Darryl Gissel, the city-parish's chief administrative officer. "Sadie always had a great following of people who came to town to go to the museum. It's a great tourism aspect."
Roberts-Joseph founded the museum at its current location, 538 South Blvd., in 2001. She also gained popularity in the community for organizing an annual Juneteenth festival at the museum.
The museum not only showcases prominent figures and historical events involving African Americans across the nation, it is also a treasure trove of local black history as well.
Through her community activism, Roberts-Joseph preached unity and togetherness in her efforts to help Baton Rouge heal from the legacy of slavery and oppression.
The 75-year-old activist was found suffocated in the trunk of her car in July 2019. Her accused killer was her tenant — police said he was about $1,200 behind in rent.
Her death sent emotional shockwaves through the community.
The museum will move into the city-parish's Municipal Annex Building, located at 805 St. Louis St., after its current tenants have relocated, Gissel said.
The museum board has plan to renovate the space to expand the museum, which is currently housed in small house underneath Interstate 10 in old South Baton Rouge.
Gissel said the museum board will pay for those renovations to the more than 7,000-square foot space.
"This is exciting," Councilwoman Tara Wicker said during Metro Council's consideration of the agreement Wednesday night. "That museum has been a significant part of this community."
Councilwoman Erika Green added, "I'm glad Baton Rouge is taking the opportunity to expand the museum; grow it into a place we can truly showcase the history of our culture."