Organizers with the proposed city of St. George met with East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome for the first time Wednesday since voters in the southeastern portion of the parish voted to incorporate.

Following the meeting, Broome released a statement chastising the St. George organizers for what she said was a continued lack of clarity over the services they plan to take over from the city-parish.

"I have a simple request for the organizers of this movement: the time for campaign gimmicks is over. Now is the time to behave like leaders," Broome wrote.

Andrew Murrell, a spokesman with the St. George effort, said the meeting was only meant to be an introductory discussion and said he left with the understanding that they would provide additional information to the city-parish.

"That’s unfortunate that that's the tone she’s decided to take," Murrell said after reading Broome's statement. "All we want to do is work together and start accomplishing our goals. If they want to make this as difficult as possible that’s their prerogative."

The meeting lasted under an hour and was attended by Daryl Gissel, the city-parish's chief administrative officer, and Mary Olive Pierson, an attorney that Broome has said is doing pro bono work for the city-parish.

Representing St. George at the meeting was Councilman Dwight Hudson, attorney Sheri Morris, and Norman Browning and Andrew Rials, both organizers with the incorporation effort.

This report will be updated.

