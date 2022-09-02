Metro Councilman Rowdy Gaudet will pay a $50,000 fine for violating ethics laws, because he worked for a consulting firm that received contracts from the city-parish government.
The firm, Emergent Method, will separately pay a $2,500 civil penalty under a consent opinion with the Louisiana Board of Ethics that was approved Friday.
Gaudet was managing director for Emergent Method, a frequent contractor with the city-parish, from May 2020 until leaving the company in May 2022, according to his LinkedIn profile. He did not own a stake in the company.
In January 2021, Gaudet was sworn into his District 3 seat on the Metro Council, which approves city-parish contracts. Gaudet would recuse himself from votes on contracts with Emergent Method.
Emergent Method and Gaudet settled with the Ethics Board under a single agenda item that was accepted on Friday. The item is a "consent opinion," meaning they agreed to settle without a public hearing rather than face charges or civil action.
The Louisiana Code of Ethics says public servants may not receive compensation from an agency "if such public servant knows or reasonably should know that such person has or is seeking to obtain contractual or other business or financial relationships with the public servant's agency." Gaudet was employed by Emergent Method while the consulting firm had contracts with the city-parish that "were overseen and subject to the authority of the Metro Council," according to the opinion.
In a statement Friday, Gaudet wrote that he had worked with attorneys and the Ethics Board to ensure he was in compliance with the ethics code. He said the practice of part time public officials working with government entities had been allowed for decades.
"While I vehemently disagree with their ruling, I accept this outcome as a means of bringing comfort to my family," Gaudet wrote. "It was clear there was no path to overturning the Board’s decision, and I am not inclined to pursue this through a lengthy and expensive legal process. As a community leader, I’ll always own my actions and agreeing to a settlement puts this behind me. These actions do not break my commitment to public service, and I remain focused on continuing to serve the residents of East Baton Rouge Parish."
Gaudet wrote that he had hoped the board would provide further information to public officials on how to not run afoul of the code of ethics. Gaudet warned that other public officials should pay attention to the opinion because "this is clearly a new policy and interpretation of long standing rules," he wrote.
The board said Emergent Method violated the ethics code by paying Gaudet. The company said in a statement Friday that it had consulted with attorneys in order to ensure compliance with the code of ethics and that the board's opinion took them by surprise.
"Unfortunately, that wasn’t good enough based on the Board of Ethics’ revised stance on these issues," Emergent Method's statement says. "It is unfortunate that this process led to where we are today, but as outlined in the consent opinion agreement with the Board of Ethics, we are ready to put this matter behind us and continue our work to support the clients and communities we serve."
Ethics Board administrator Kathleen Allen disputed Gaudet and Emergent Method's claims that the opinion was a new interpretation of the rules. She said there have been exceptions before, but those were worked out through formal advisory opinions with the board — something Gaudet did not do before starting work at Emergent Method.
Those exceptions require the public official to regularly disclose their income and other information, she said.
"If there is some exception, whether that's in statute or an exception the board wants to make, you need to request your own advisory opinion to lay that out," Allen said.
In its written opinion, the board said Emergent Method President Nicklos Speyrer would have testified that Gaudet told the company he had consulted with the ethics board and was told no advisory opinion he was needed — but he later learned that Gaudet's representations to the company were not accurate, the opinion says.
Both Gaudet and Emergent Method could have faced steeper fines if the cases proceeded to a public hearing before the board and they were found to be in violation. The board has the option to impose a $10,000 fine for each violation of the code. Gaudet was earning a salary of $145,000 when he left the company and could have also been required to pay one-and-a-half times the amount of economic advantage gained, according to the opinion.
Emergent Method is a consulting firm that guided the city-parish's search for a new BREC director in 2018 and for a new Downtown Development District director this year. The company has been awarded a total of $1.3 million in professional service contracts with the city-parish over the past six years, according to information posted on Open Data BR.
During Gaudet's employment at Emergent Method, the company held professional service contracts with the city-parish Department of Informational Services, Department of Environmental Services, Public Office of Business Operations and the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport, according to the opinion. The city-parish paid Emergent Method $143,323.76 during Gaudet's employment, according to the opinion.