Crews have reopened all lanes of Perkins Road after an overnight crash knocked down an electrical pole.
The accident happened around 12 a.m. Tuesday at Perkins and Acadian, near Trader Joe's.
Closer pictures of the downed pole and power lines across Perkins. There were two cars and several people stopped here, but they left as soon as the fire truck pulled up. BRPD on scene with lights to help stop traffic. Entergy outage map is clear. pic.twitter.com/hbx1FldDKs— Emma Discher (@EmmaDischer) October 22, 2019
Entergy crews closed Perkins in both directions to clean up the scene. The roadway was reopened around 8 a.m.