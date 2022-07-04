Hundreds of people crowded the streets of downtown Baton Rouge on Monday to observe the Fourth of July holiday at the Patriots & Pirates celebration.
With food trucks lining both sides of River Road in front of the Raising Cane's River Center, people gathered with their friends and family to enjoy the festivities.
Kids rolled down the hill and played near the levee while the Marine Forces Reserve Band played live music for the dozens of seated onlookers.
Hundreds more walked the levee, enjoying the sunset and Mississippi River views while others munched on sno-cones and barbecue.
Baton Rouge resident Brandon Pierre said he got word of the event on television news and decided to drop by.
"Basically we were looking at the news and seeing all the fun activities and things going on out here," Pierre said. "So me and my wife decided to come out here and see how things are."
Pierre said he and his wife, Rnyshah Johnson, moved to Baton Rouge in October and that Monday's celebration was their first Independence Day in the area.
"I'm looking forward to the fireworks and the other events and seeing how it all goes because it looks like it's going to be pretty cracking," Johnson said.
Lifelong Baton Rouge resident Paul Leeper said he's been decorating and preparing for the day a full week in advance.
While pulling up pictures of a fully decorated Fourth of July dining area at his home, Leeper shared how COVID-19 has changed the downtown celebration the past few years.
"I like coming out here because I like the fireworks and we used to come out here every year until the virus came," Leeper said. "Before this there were a few more people and it was a little bit more fun, but every year that follows is getting better and better."
Leeper was not the only person with COVID on his mind as Makesha Moore, from Georgia, said she was a bit anxious about the crowds but not too bothered.
"I'm still thinking about it," Moore said. "I'm a bit concerned but not overly worried, though it's still relevant."
Moore said she had no prior knowledge of the festivities, but got pulled in by the sight as she was passing by.
"We were actually just riding around," Moore said. "We saw all this and decided to stop and see."