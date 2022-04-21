East Baton Rouge Parish residents awaiting responses to requests for drainage maintenance can now track the status of the work through a new tool intended to make the city-parish's federally funded flood-protection improvements more transparent.
The dedicated hotline and website announced Thursday by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's administration doesn't replace 311. Rather, the mayor explained, it gives citizens a way to track city-parish efforts to reduce a longstanding backlog of drainage maintenance requests with $41 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds.
"This dashboard provides an in-depth view of all the different types of projects underway throughout the parish, along with where those projects are happening and the progress we are making," Broome said.
The dashboard lists 2,669 projects from the 311 drainage maintenance backlog that will be completed with the federal money. Twenty-four channel-clearing projects are also listed. Further projects are expected to be added as more money arrives and needs are identified, according to a city-parish YouTube video announcing the tool.
Officials with the city-parish announced the website and hotline in front of one of the ongoing projects funded by the federal dollars. City-parish contractors were filling in dirt around new pipes and a storm drain that replaced damaged stormwater infrastructure that had caused the concrete lining of Roberts Canal to cave in, Transportation and Drainage Director Fred Raiford said. Before the work started, erosion caused by the cave-in was preventing a resident on Perimeter Drive from being able to access their driveway, Raiford said.
"It's going to be around $95,000 to do the repair, but she'll get her yard back, we'll get a canal that's functioning like it's supposed to be," Raiford said. "Without fixing this, there are serious concerns with how water is going to get out of this area because it all drains through this outfall. That creates more frustration, aggravation and, certainly depending on the rain event, it could also create flooding conditions."
The city-parish has used the funding to remove 12 million pounds of debris from 41 miles of drain pipes and clear 20,000 cubic yards of debris from Bayou Manchac, Broome said. The city-parish has also repaired 38 cave-ins, 48 catch basins 30 pipes and one concrete lined canal, Broome said.
Along with the website, residents can call a dedicated hotline at (225) 588-5678 to check on the status of specific projects.
The first wave of $165.4 million in ARPA funding the city-parish expects to receive arrived last year shortly after more than 1,000 homes in the parish flooded in May, five years after the 2016 floods devastated the region. Broome announced a significant portion of the ARPA funding would be used to address the parish's dilapidated stormwater infrastructure shortly after the May flood.
That work is in addition to the $225 million U.S. Army Corps of Engineers projects involving upgrades to five of the parish's major tributaries and all the hydrology data that's currently being culled together for the comprehensive Stormwater Master Plan.
The massive one-time windfall of federal funding will allow the city-parish to make a large dent in the backlog of drainage work, but sustaining that work will be the next focus of East Baton Rouge's efforts to fund flood prevention.
A feasibility study into a new utility fee for stormwater work should be completed in the next several months, city-parish Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Kelvin Hill said. The funding from such a fee could raise as much as $40 million annually, but it will first have to be approved by Metro Council once the study is completed and Broome's office submits a proposal.