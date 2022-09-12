Entergy crews are working to find the cause of an approximately hour-long power outage Monday that affected more than 15,000 customers in Ascension and East Baton Rouge parishes, with most of the outages reported in Ascension.
The power outages were reported at about 1 p.m. Monday, with power restored in those areas by about 2 p.m., said David Freese, senior communications specialist with Entergy.
Seven Ascension Parish public schools in the area of the outage lost power during the incident; all schools had power again at about 2 p.m., the school system reported.
"We had an issue on the transmission system, the large infrastructure of high-voltage poles and wires that provides power to the distribution system," Freese said.
"The utility crews were able to get it resolved and are canvassing the system to determine the cause, working to keep it from happening again," he said.