Baton Rouge officials announced several local road closures across the parish overnight and into Monday morning. More are expected as temperatures drop and ice continues accumulating, especially on elevated highways and bridges.

A widespread hard freeze is expected Monday night through Tuesday morning, which could cause traffic to become even more hazardous as the precipitation on the ground is forecasted to freeze Tuesday morning, officials said. They encouraged people to stay off the roads completely.

Some of the first road closures to be announced were Interstate 110 and the Central Thruway, both elevated thoroughfares.

Other state highways were also closed, effectively halting traffic between Baton Rouge and Lafayette as officials shut down Interstate 10 from the Interstate 12 split to Lafayette following several crashes on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge overnight. Airline Highway was also closed Monday morning.

There were reports of some drivers going around barricades and entering closed roads.

"DOTD reminds motorists that it is unsafe and unlawful to drive onto a closed road past a “road closed” barricade at any time for any reason," the state transportation department said in a news release.

I-10 between Baton Rouge and Lafayette shut down because of ice after 14-vehicle pileup Interstate 10 from Baton Rouge to Lafayette was closed in both directions early Monday morning because of accumulating ice that caused numerou…

The latest road closures in the Baton Rouge area:

East Baton Rouge Parish

I-10 from Lafayette to the 10/12 split in Baton Rouge, including the I-10 bridge

I-110

Central Thruway from Greenwell Springs Road to Choctaw Road

Scenic Highway and Airline Highway

McClelland Road and Airline Highway

Scenic Highway and Blount Road

Scenic Highway at the Monte Sano bridge

Highland Road at Bluebonnet Boulevard

Jones Creek Road and South Harrell's Ferry Bridge

Jackson Road and Edwards Road

Pearis Road near Milldale Road, due to a downed tree

Livingston Parish

La. 63, south of La. 449, due to ice

River Road between Florida Boulevard and Government Drive, due to downed trees

Juban Road overpass at Interstate 10 iced over.

Pete's Highway overpass at Interstate 10 iced over.

St. James Parish

La. 20 bridge at Bayou Chevreuil

Sunshine Bridge

Veterans Memorial Bridge

A complete list of closed roads in East Baton Rouge Parish is available on the mayor's office website. Here is a complete list. The Baton Rouge mayor's office is also updating a list of places where ice has been spotted on the roadways. That list can be found on various Red Stick Ready social media accounts.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office maintains periodic updates of road closures on its Facebook page.