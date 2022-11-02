A rail car broke open after it went off the tracks in eastern St. James Parish and is leaking hydrochloric acid, forcing highway closures and evacuations of residents, the sheriff said.
Sheriff Wily Martin Jr. said his deputies were covering their mouths from acid fumes from the leak as they knocked on doors to have residents living near the scene leave.
The car was one of six that derailed around 2 p.m. Wednesday in the rural Paulina area near where La. 642 meets River Road.
The cars appeared to come off their wheels and when one of them broke open at the bottom when it hit the tracks. The pooling hydrochloric acid was fuming, bubbling and draining off the tracks about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, the sheriff said.
Martin said wind is blowing out of the east but reports of a wind shift later this afternoon could force more evacuations along La. 642 north of the tracks.
Martin couldn't immediately say how many people had been evacuated so far but they lived in the close vicinity of the leak along River Road and La. 642 where the Canadian National tracks cross the highway.
The St James Parish emergency operations center is on scene with the St. James Parish Sheriff's Office at La. 642.
The highway is closed indefinitely, parish officials said in a Facebook post.
Louisiana State Police hazardous materials incident commanders were arriving on scene about 3:30 p.m.
Martin said he didn't know how long it would take to bring the situation back to normal but it could be take into the night if the ruptured tank car is full.
River Road is blocked from Antioch Street to Dr. Reverend Samuel Jones (the Old Ben Lane). La. 642 headed to the Mississippi River is blocked at La. 3125, officials said.
Parish emergency officials have set up an evacuation zone and those living within this area, shelter is available at the Lutcher Senior Center.
If you have elderly families who do not have social media please contact them and get them to evacuate. If you cannot make arrangements to evacuate, please call (225) 562-2200 so arrangements can be made.