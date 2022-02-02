A man was shot and killed at a motel after "some type of disagreement" early Wednesday morning and police say the man they arrested referred to Santa Muerte, or "the death saint," while speaking to investigators afterward.
Detectives arrested David Mendez, 45, of San Bernardino, California, in the shooting death of Juan Reyes Lugos, 26, the department said. Lugos was from Aguascalientes, Mexico, police said.
Mendez shot Lugos multiple times after the two argued at a motel on Plaza Americana Drive, police said. Lugos died at the scene.
Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said victim had made a frantic call to police from the Sleep Inn around 4 a.m. to report someone was trying to kill him. When officers arrived, they found Lugos dead at the scene and located Mendez, who admitted to the killing and showed police where he'd placed the gun.
Mendez, who speaks limited English, was taken to the station and provided with an interpreter, McKneely said. He told police his reasons for killing Lugos were spiritual and cited "Santa Muerte," a folk saint seen as the personification of death. The Vatican has denounced the Mexican death diety.
The scene of the shooting — located near the I-12 interchange with Airline Highway — is close to the OYO Hotel, the site of a January shooting that police said left a man dead after an argument with the mother of his children.
According to the department, the two men involved in Wednesday's shooting were in Baton Rouge for business reasons and had plans to travel to Florida within the next few days.
Mendez was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of second degree murder and using a weapon illegally.