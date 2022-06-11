There was free food, snow cones, and music by a DJ at the Leo S. Butler Community Center on Saturday, but the fun for kids was part of a life-or-death mission: Stopping gun violence.
Hosted by the Baton Rouge Community Streets Team, the "Healing the Block" event was the first of a series planned for Saturdays throughout the summer. Volunteers provided information about health care, housing, mental health services and addiction recovery, all in an attempt to address problems organizers say are at the root of community violence.
The event began at noon Saturday. By then, police and sheriff's deputies had already responded to two different shootings that had left at least two people dead; one on Gardere Lane, and one on Gus Young Avenue.
That brought the number of homicides in East Baton Rouge Parish this year to 52, according to records kept by The Advocate, putting the parish on track for its second-deadliest year on record.
It was a stark reminder of the damage the events are trying to help heal.
"We can't get discouraged; we can't give up," said Tina Sykes, the community navigator team leader for Community Streets Team. "We'll keep letting the community know there's someone they can turn to."
With the help of city officials and Baton Rouge Police, residents formed the Community Streets Team last year to support homicide survivors and intervene in potential conflicts.
"It's putting the public back into being involved with public safety," said Josie Alexander, the program's coordinator.
The members of the team are "credible community messengers," who have built rapport with Baton Rouge communities, she said.
Tents and seating areas were arranged in the parking lot of the community center on East Washington Street to provide as much shade as possible.
"Stay hydrated!" DJ Marquise called out between breaks in the music.
Across the street from the community center, members of a dozen local churches gave out clothing and other supplies behind Neely United Methodist Church, where children played in the shade of tall trees and their family members sat in chairs provided nearby.
The event was one of several organized over the weekend by the office of Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, who has declared a "Summer of Hope" pushing back against gun violence.
"We are doubling down on our commitment to reclaim hope in those neighborhoods that suffer from historic disinvestment," Broome said in a statement about the events.
On Friday evening, the fifth annual "Pedal for Peace" was held, with cyclists riding from Government Street to Howell Park, resting a bit and riding back. There was also a Kidz Fest at Scotlandville Parkway on Saturday.
Separately, a group held a rally at the State Capitol building, and marched through downtown.
The Rev. Isaac Hammond, minister of Neely United Methodist Church, said that events like Saturday's Heal the Block "provides fellowship and caring for one another."
"Look at those little children," he said, gesturing toward the youngsters playing together under the shade trees. "They may not have known each other before."
"We're giving out supplies, and we're giving out prayer, also, if needed," Hammond said.