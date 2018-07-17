More than a month after ending her 37-year run as an anchor for WAFB-TV, Baton Rouge television news icon Donna Britt candidly spoke about her battle with ALS.

In a recent segment on "Talk Louisiana" with host Jim Engster on WRKF-FM, Britt noted feeling her speech slow and the "crisp delivery" required during news segments suffer.

Known as Lou Gehrig's disease, ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. As motor neurons die, people affected by the disease lose the ability to move, speak, eat and breathe.

"I'm kind of hoping that I can last another year. That's what I hope, but ALS keeps marching," she said.

Britt said overusing her muscles exacerbates the degenerative effects, complicating her ability to speak and push through fatigue.

"My problem is that if you work out a muscle, to the point of feeling the burn with ALS, you're destroying the muscle," she said. "There is a moment when I've talked too much and I know I'm damaging my voice."

Britt retired June 13, surrounded by friends, family and colleagues -- about 11 months after announcing her diagnosis. She has since taken to social media to update followers on her condition.

When Britt initially announced her diagnosis in July 2017, she had already lost the use of one of her legs; ALS eventually began affecting her ability to pick up items off the floor and use her fingers.

"Every day you have to check, and there are new things that you can't do," she said.

Below are a few excerpts for the interview. To listen to the entire interview, click here.

On her last day as a WAFB anchor:

"I'll remember being without a clue, it was so fun. I was washed with people coming in and visiting and people bringing plates of fruit and things like that and people bringing flowers. I brought home 15 flower arrangements. Anyway, I had read my script, reviewed what I was going to read at six, changed what I wanted to four times, so I told my producer, Monica Champagne, I said, 'Look: I am nervous as a cat for the first time in my life for a newscast. I'm going to go sit in the studio and get away from the people. She said 'OK.' So I went in there early and I just sat in there. And apparently while I sat in there, everyone who had been hiding upstairs came down into the newsroom. I had no idea all these people from all over South Louisiana and South Mississippi had come."

On life since her diagnosis:

"Women can understand this: I don't have to put on makeup with my handicap hands. I love that. I don't have to keep hair when I'm putting my breathing mask on, clobbering my hair every night. There are some things that were an immediate relief because if you have no fingers putting on mascara could be a very messy thing."

On her children's responses to her diagnosis:

"My kids are plugging along as well as they can. I mean, there is depression involved, but it's natural because this is a very slow death. I think a kid with a dying parent would have some mental problems with that, you know? But they're doing as well as they can. Louie's about to Eagle Scout -- I'm so proud."

On the unfortunate circumstances that led her to attending LSU:

"I transferred from Southern Mississippi. I'd gone two years at Southern Mississippi and my oboe teacher was an alcoholic, and he sexually molested me. I ran away from him and came to Baton Rouge and met my husband and had a happy life.

"I did not know when I went to Hattiesburg that my private oboe teacher was an alcoholic. It wasn't until I got into it that he was trying to slip his hand up my shorts and talking about not being able to play well without having sex with him that I realized that this would damage me and he was gonna damage me."

On if she ever experienced anything like that in your career:

"You gotta think that sometimes comments that are made are just trial play to see if you're willing, you know? I usually let that stuff roll off. It was, you know, when this man was forcing himself physically on me, that's where I draw the line. But a lot of the comments and things I just didn't pay attention to."

On why she passed on opportunities in her career to leave Baton Rouge for bigger markets:

"The people. Absolutely the people. The community. You can get into a larger market and not feel the sense of community that we have in Baton Rouge. When a need arises it's a tidal wave of support. I'm not sure you get that in larger cities."

On if she misses working at WAFB and how she decided it was time to leave:

"I was struggling to perform. I've lost enough muscles that my language is no longer fluent ... It was humiliating to talk so slowly on the air. And I could feel the eroding enunciation ... it wasn't a crisp delivery like I had always given. That was embarrassing to me."

On her most memorable moments on the anchor desk:

"The Challenger explosion. Hurricane Katrina. The pope's visit to America, I actually cried on TV; I didn't think I would ever be in that kind of situation. Pope John Paul in San Antonio was listening to a child play guitar and sing with the voice of the angel with his feet -- he had no arms. The pope got down from a pedestal he was sitting on, crawled down on live TV and kissed the boy. I boo-hoo'd."

Click here for the full interview.