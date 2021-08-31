Louisiana residents whose homes have been affected by Hurricane Ida may qualify for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

To get started, FEMA first urges residents to contact their insurance company and file a claim for disaster-caused damage.

Assistance from FEMA will only provide "the basic needs to make a home safe, sanitary and functional," the agency said in a fact sheet. Assistance doesn't typically cover all damages.

FEMA will not pay for hotel costs for those who evacuated for the storm. The agency took to Twitter to address such rumors.

Rumor Control: There is a false rumor being shared on social media and text messages saying we are paying for hotels for people who evacuated due to the recent storm. (THREAD 1/3) 👇#IDA pic.twitter.com/iBGH0yWgZQ — FEMA (@fema) August 31, 2021

To qualify for assistance, damage must be related to Hurricane Ida.

How to apply

The fastest way to apply for FEMA assistance is through its website. Applications can also be made by phone at 1-800-621-3362 or on FEMA's mobile app.

Be sure to take photos of the damage and make a list of damaged or lost items before starting the application process.

'Blue tarps' for homeowners? Federal officials reviewing need for temporary roofs Federal officials said Tuesday they are assessing roof damages from Hurricane Ida before deciding whether to offer free "blue tarps" to homeow…

Here's what FEMA can help with:

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Replacement of or repairs to heating, ventilating and air conditioning systems, as well as refrigerators and stoves

Repairs to electrical, plumbing and gas systems, but not non-essential items like dishwashers and home-theater systems

non-essential items like dishwashers and home-theater systems Repairs to ceiling and roof damage, but not stains from roof leaks

stains from roof leaks Repairs to disaster-damaged subfloor in occupied parts of the home, but not floor covering like tile or carpet

floor covering like tile or carpet Repairs to broken windows, but not blinds and drapes

blinds and drapes Assistance may be provided for temporary lodging expenses if a resident's home is unlivable

Assistance varies by factors like insurance coverage and the ability to pay.

Grants

Grants are only for expenses related to the hurricane. Recipients are asked to keep receipts for three years to show how the assistance is spent.

Those who misuse the grants could be required to repay FEMA and become ineligible for FEMA assistance in the future.

Loans

A resident may be given an application for a loan through the U.S. Small Business Association. Those who receive an application are asked to complete it even if they decide not to take it in order to be eligible for other FEMA programs.

Homeowners may qualify for loans of up to $200,000 to repair or replace their residence.

Homeowners and renters may qualify for loans of up to $40,000 to replace personal property, including vehicles.

Businesses of any size and most nonprofits may qualify for loans of up to $2 million for property damage.

Small businesses and most nonprofits may qualify for up to $2 million for working capital need, even if they had no property damage.

Businesses and residents can apply for grants online here.

For the latest information from FEMA and to learn more, click here.