Election Day is underway in Baton Rouge, with relatively short wait times despite high turnout at polling places across the parish as local voters cast their ballots in what many described as the most important election of their lifetimes.
Some had never voted before Tuesday, while others hadn't missed an election in decades. They included college students who feel both presidential candidates are too conservative, steadfast supporters of President Donald Trump and a lifelong Republican whose recent experience fighting the coronavirus swayed him to vote across the aisle.
All agreed on one thing: the importance of participating in the democratic process.
"Voting is a right, baby. People died so I could be here today," said Jacqueline Williams, 69. She was standing outside the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center on Gus Young Avenue, studying the constitutional amendment questions before casting her ballot.
Williams said the Trump administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic factored into her choice, especially after reports surfaced that the president withheld critical information from the American people in the earliest days of the pandemic. She also criticized his rhetoric, which she said has validated and exacerbated racist views.
"He needs to get out of office," she said. "We need to get America back."
Once she's done voting and running errands, Williams said her plan was to buy a six pack of beer and hunker down for a long night of watching the election results and hoping for the best. She and others expressed concern about potential civil unrest, which cities across the country have been preparing for in recent days.
Not far from her polling place, members of the Baton Rouge NAACP were driving around the Eden Park neighborhood, their vehicles decorated with signs encouraging people to vote and promising free doughnuts to those who did. The organization is also offering free rides to the polls.
Angel Allen, a student at Baton Rouge Magnet High School, was voting with her mom and sister at Southeast Middle School on South Harrells Ferry Road. She said all her friends at school had either voted early or were voting on Election Day because "we have to voice our opinions."
Meanwhile Jarrell T. Baillio showed up to vote at Woodlawn High School on Jefferson Highway wearing his red Trump hat. He said he opposes the recent efforts to expand mail-in voting amid the pandemic, which he called "an opportunity to steal votes."
Baillio said his children are all Republicans, except one daughter with whom he doesn't talk politics. They get along otherwise: "We're like peas and carrots."
Poll workers at several polling places across East Baton Rouge said turnout has been noticeably higher than in past presidential elections, but they said the volume wasn't unmanageable. Some locations in the southeast part of the parish had longer lines, but people didn't seem bothered and the waits were relatively short.
Fred Sliman, a spokesman for the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court's Office, said voting was following the usual pattern Tuesday: an early rush when the polls opened, a lull midday and an expected final rush after people leave work. He said high volumes of early voting and mail-in ballots have helped keep the lines relatively short — about 35% of registered voters in the parish had already cast ballots before Election Day.
The process of getting those ballots counted used to occur completely on Election day, but a recent law change allows the preparation to start early, which it did on Saturday. Sliman said that means only the counting itself is occurring today. He said that probably won't be finished when the polls close at 8 p.m. but shouldn't take too much longer: "We're cautiously optimistic that there's not going to be a huge backlog."
A steady stream of voters cycled through Winbourne Elementary School late Tuesday morning, where workers said they were finally getting a break after a busy few hours.
Esau Lolis, 66, emerged from the school looking hopeful and a little sentimental after voting for Joe Biden in the presidential race and incumbent Sharon Weston Broome in the Baton Rouge mayoral race. A lifelong Baton Rouge resident, Lolis ran track for both McKinley High School and Southern University.
He said he hasn't seen such intense racial division in America since the 1960s. "We are at a point of change," he said. "This is it."
Lolis said he spent the past several months getting friends, neighbors and family members registered to vote. That often meant convincing them that every vote counts, that one person can make a difference. He planned to spend Tuesday afternoon driving people to the polls, doing his small part to increase turnout in what could become a record breaking election.
Marc Gary, who was planning to vote later Tuesday near his home in Central, said he had recently registered to vote for the first time despite having been eligible for several years. He had never considered voting before, but said he's been distressed over the past four years by the great divisions in the country and wants someone who will bring people together.
Questions about the power of an individual vote, and doubts over the potential for actual change, have also been swirling among some young voters on Southern University's campus. Students Jaden Foster and Alexis Sandifer, both 20, voted for the first time Tuesday morning. They weren't thrilled about either candidate, saying they would have preferred a more progressive Democratic nominee.
They recounted recent debates among their classmates about whether voting is really worth it, especially when people feel they're choosing the lesser of two evils.
Gwendolyn Coleman, 65, felt similarly uninspired by the presidential candidates — but not about the act of voting itself, which she considers a longstanding family tradition. She brought her grandson to vote in his first presidential election Tuesday morning. It was "a wonderful feeling" to watch him cast his ballot, she said.
Coleman has two more grandchildren who are both 17. She's looking forward to voting with them in 2024.