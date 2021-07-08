LIVINGSTON — A judge ruled to delay next week's trial of former Livingston Parish school teacher Cynthia Perkins on sex-crime charges, a day after her husband's trial that had been set to begin on the same day was also pushed back.

21st Judicial District Court Judge Ericka Sledge handed down the ruling at a motions hearing in Livingston Thursday afternoon. Cynthia Perkins' trial could now begin in late 2021 or early 2022, said James Spokes, Cynthia Perkins' defense attorney, at Thursday's hearing.

The decision means many months will likely pass before Cynthia Perkins and her ex-husband, former Livingston Sheriff's Deputy Dennis Perkins, go to trial for the slew of sex crimes prosecutors say they committed together.

The delay granted by an appeals court Wednesday in Dennis Perkins' case means the ex-deputy will likely wait until early 2022 to begin his trial, Jarrett Ambeau, Dennis Perkins' defense lawyer, told The Advocate Wednesday.

