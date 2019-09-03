Around 30,000 voters across East Baton Rouge Parish have been assigned new polling locations for the upcoming election.

The changes affect about 1 in 9 voters and are part of a regular cycle of finding new polling sites once previous locations become unavailable, said Steve Raborn, the city-parish’s registrar of voters.

Some locations — like the Jones Creek Regional Branch Library — are undergoing renovations and are no longer able to host ballot boxes. Others are reopening to the public after being temporarily relocated. That includes Fire Station No. 12 on Government Street.

The city-parish was forced to relocate a significant number of polling sites following the historic floods in August 2016. For some voters, that could mean casting a ballot in a different polling site from when they last had to weigh in on their governor in 2015.

During early voting, ballots can be cast at any one of the five locations across the city-parish, including at the Central Branch Library, a new site recently approved by the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council. Early voting for the Oct. 12 primary runs from Sept. 28 to Oct. 5.

Approximately 13,000 other voters will be placed in new voting precincts but will continue to vote at their previous polling places. That change was made to prepare the parish for the 2020 census, when precincts are used to make redistricting decisions.

On Election Day, the city-parish plans to put up signs and to station employees at old polling locations to direct voters to their new polling sites. The city-parish also recently mailed 43,000 voter information cards notifying voters of changes they might encounter.

Voters who need to register or update their registration in time for the primary may do so by mail or in person at the Registrar of Voters Office through Sept. 11 or visit geauxvote.com through Sept. 21.

The runoff election is Nov. 16.