Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome wants to implement an across-the-board pay increase for city-parish employees — including a 7% pay bump for city police officers, who remain some of the lowest paid in the metro area.
If approved by the Metro Council, pay for the rest of the city-parish workers, including firefighters, would go up 5% beginning Sept. 10.
The Metro Council will consider setting a public hearing on the pay bumps at its meeting next Wednesday.
"This increase serves as an investment in public safety and the community by retaining skilled talent here in Baton Rouge," Broome said in a prepared statement Thursday morning. "As Mayor-President, growing and sustaining our police force and all city-parish departments has been, and continues to be, one of my top priorities. If we are going to get a handle on our challenges, we must have qualified, well-trained, and knowledgeable staff in all departments."
According to the Mayor's Office, this marks the first city-parish-wide pay raise since 2015.
This will also be the third and largest increase allotted to sworn Baton Rouge Police personnel under Broome’s administration after two 3% increases last year.