While the city-parish's parks and recreation system may now require masks indoors unless visitors show proof of vaccination, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome says similar requirements are not being discussed at City Hall.

Broome held a news conference Tuesday morning, about an hour after BREC announced a new mask mandate for the unvaccinated, and urged East Baton Rouge Parish residents to get any of the federally approved coronavirus vaccines to prevent having to go back to lockdowns and other restrictions as infection rates spike upward due to the delta variant strain of the virus.

"We're not at that point yet," Broome said. "Making vaccinations mandatory is a complicated issue when you're talking about an entire community. There are individual companies and businesses that have the ability to require employees get vaccinated. We're not having those conversations yet."

Broome, along with local medical professionals, stressed that vaccines are still 90% effective against all current strains of the respiratory virus.

As of Monday, hospitalization rates reached their highest since mid-February, with the state's Department of Health reporting that 711 patients were occupying hospital beds due to COVID-19 — an increase of 148 patients since Friday.

The state on Monday reported 3,985 new cases over the weekend, with individuals between the ages of 18 and 25 accounting for 25% of those cases.

The spread of the more highly-contagious delta strain has seen the most alarming surges in state's like Louisiana where vaccination rates are lower compared to other places in the country.

As of Tuesday, Broome said 40% of the parish's residents are fully vaccinated and 44% have had at least one shot of a two-shot vaccine series.

The most underrepresented population, when it comes to vaccinations, are young people, Broome said.