East Baton Rouge Parish's parks and recreation system today will unveil to the public preliminary master plans and conceptual drawings for Greenwood Community Park and the Baton Rouge Zoo at two public meetings.

The design concepts also include proposals that will reduce BREC's golf offerings in the area by shuttering the larger of the two golf courses that adjoin Greenwood Park. BREC Superintendent Corey Wilson said neither golf course generates enough annual revenue to sustain themselves, making them a financial burden and costing the parks system more than $3.6 million over the past six years.

"This basically goes back to a study we did in 2014 looking at golf operations throughout the parish," Wilson said. "We've basically concluded there are more holes than there are players to play on the courses, pointing us to the decision we should re-purpose one of them."

Re-purposing would mean folding the shuttered golf course into the planned upgrades for Greenwood Park.

Thursday's round of meetings — the first of begins at 11 a.m. at the Zachary Branch Library followed by a second at Highland Road Community Park which starts at 6 p.m. — are the second round BREC is hosting regarding the park system's zealous attempt to revamp the park and nearly 50-year-old zoo.

The first round of meetings took place in January where the two consulting firms spearheading the preliminary design plans for the projects received the public input that influenced the plans that are revealed today.

Consultants said nearly 700 residents completed surveys pinpointing the desired amenities and programs they'd like to see included in the restoration and improvements at both facilities, which touched on themes of wanting the projects to "change the perception of North Baton Rouge," highlighting nature and animal habitats, and adding walking trails, playground areas, water trails and aerial sports options at Greenwood Park.

Ace Torre with Torre Design Consortium, the New-Orleans based firm handling the master plan concepts for the zoo, said the public has asked for more state-of-the-art animal exhibits and community spaces that could serve as the perfect backdrop for weddings and social events.

Renovation of the zoo is critical if the facility is to regain its accreditation status from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, which dinged the Baton Rouge Zoo for its antiquated infrastructure and outdated animal attractions.

A series of animal escapes and several high-profile animal deaths has also hurt the zoo's public image as of late.

An overwhelming number of people felt the park and zoo should be better connected and the zoo's entrance moved from Thomas Road and integrated within Greenwood Park, he said.

"People had special requests for certain animal exhibits," Torre said. "And we've put together a really great entry experience in these preliminary plans where you'll come off Highway 19 and move through the rest of the park before you come to the entry of the zoo."

The zoo rehabilitation will likely roll out in phases across many years.

Sasaki Associates, the master planners for Greenwood Park, will show the public three themed options for the park's revamp. One of which emphasizes culture, another where recreational amenities take center stage and a third with a heavier focus on nature.

The public can mix and match features from each design to combine into the final design proposals that will be unveiled later this year.

The final plans for both projects will be an integral focus of the fundraising campaign that pay for the changes.

As for golf, all three Greenwood Park proposals involve shutting down the 18-hole course at Dumas Memorial and leaving the 9-hole course at J.S. Clark open for play within the new plans.

Wilson said BREC has to subsidize both golf courses to the tune of $600,000 a year due to poor use.

BREC closed the golf course at Howell Park in 2015 for the same the reason.

Dumas, a 200-acre course, only has 12,000 rounds of play last year, he said. A course typically sees about 30,000 rounds of play a year. Dumas is also the most expensive to maintain, according to Wilson.

"We don't have a problem subsidizing stuff that has a community benefit," Wilson said. "Golf is a private benefit so (public dollars) really shouldn't be paying anything that's not a benefit to the entire community."

The Dumas golf course was named after former-mayor president Woody Dumas, also a former Baker councilman, who's credited for spearheading the effort to build the course. If and when the course closes, Wilson said BREC plans to name something else within the park in honor of Dumas.

As for the other course, the three preliminary plans for Greenwood Park include options for a 9-hole golf course with various amenities, depending on themed model. Those various amenities include driving ranges, a 18-hole mini golf course and/or 9-hole disc golf.

"While this part of the plan, until we get money to do the things that could potentially replace Dumas, it’s just a plan," Wilson said. "I don't want people to think we're closing (Dumas) tomorrow. We'll continue to play golf there until we have the money to move forward."