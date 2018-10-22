Sandy Davis, a veteran reporter and editor at The Advocate whose fearless journalism brought her face to face with former U.S. President Bill Clinton and Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev as well as to the front lines of Hurricane Katrina coverage, died Sept. 30. She was 67.
Davis spent her life disrupting narratives, always approaching stories with a certain grit and tenacity — traits that defined her, even as she spent her last days in the newsroom coaching young reporters. She died of pancreatic cancer.
Before becoming a journalist, Davis was among the first women to work on the Alaska pipeline. In 1988, she was hired at The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, where she went on to report on conflicts in Bosnia, Mogadishu and Africa and covered the U.S. Air Force as well as local corruption. She was hired at The Advocate in 2004, and helped lead the newspaper's coverage of Hurricane Katrina and its devastation, and later investigated pervasive issues in Louisiana's juvenile justice system. She ended her career as an assistant metro editor.
"Sandy was relentless and thorough as a reporter," said The Advocate's Managing Editor Fred Kalmbach. "And as an editor, she was a great teacher for our reporters."
Davis was also a devoted mom to her two sons and a proud grandmother to her only grandson, Isaac. She was one of five sisters.
"She's an incredibly strong person," said her son Tyler Davis. "She just overcomes obstacles. She does things you're not supposed to do. … When I was 12, I saw her go skydiving and she promised me I could go once I was the legal age. So she took me for my 18th birthday. That’s how she was, an experience was more important."
Despite his mom traveling the world as a journalist — unlike most of the other small-town Arkansas moms — Joshua Davis said she still would make it to all his basketball and baseball games. Both her sons spoke fondly of her spontaneous vacations, often taking them on a Friday after work to explore more of the country.
"I definitely owe my sense of adventure to her because she paved the way," said Davis' younger sister Barbara Beaubien. "Sandy loved her two sons with all of her heart and in them I can see her sense of humor, kindness, humility, intelligence, beauty and sense of adventure."