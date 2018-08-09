If someone offered cash for all the social media info on your phone, how much would it cost?

That's what Security Baron, an online security news site, asked of 3,000 people to establish values for all 50 states.

Louisiana's price? $2,156.25, on average.

That total put the state in the middle of the pack. The most expensive state was New Hampshire, which came in at $4,125. The cheapest was West Virginia at just $375.

Other poll results included that 63 percent of those surveyed believed they should be personally compensated if their data was sold to a third party, and that 20 percent said they would buy or access someone's social media data.

The poll came after significant blowback for social media sites, primarily Facebook, allegedly mishandling its user base's personal information.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified to Congress, admitting the company had made mistakes and vowing to find solutions.

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy didn't shy away from telling Zuckerberg his true feelings.

"I just don't feel like we're connecting," Kennedy told Zuckerberg in hour four of the hearing. "Your user agreement sucks."

